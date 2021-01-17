Increasing age is the greatest known risk factor of Alzheimer's disease which is most common in people over the age of 65. However this neurological condition is not a normal part of aging and it can also affect people in their 30s or 40s. Alzheimer's disease which causes memory loss and cognitive decline can result from multiple factors such as genetics lifestyle and environment. Now a new study has revealed that people who suffer from traumatic brain injury (TBI) are at much higher risk of developing neurodegenerative disease or dementia particularly Alzheimer's disease. Traumatic brain injury resulting from blows to