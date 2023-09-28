Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation: What Makes It Better Than Traditional Open-Heart Surgery?

Valve replacements have become more affordable with the introduction of the 'Made in India' valves. Know the benefits of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation.

Innovative healthcare technologies are reshaping treatment approaches, providing less invasive and more patient-centric options. For example, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure offers a less invasive and patient-friendly approach to valve replacement. The TAVI procedure is regarded as a significant development in the field of cardiovascular medicine.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure turned out to be a boon for a 78-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with a severe aortic stenosis, a serious heart condition. The medical team at Bhatia Hospital who treated her recommended the TAVI procedure, given her age and the complexity of surgical valve replacement.

Aortic valve stenosis is a common valvular disorder among the elderly population. This occurs due to the narrowing of the aortic valve opening, leading to decreased blood flow from the heart to the body.

TAVI procedure vs open-heart surgery

According to the doctors at Bhatia Hospital, Aortic Valve Implantation, unlike traditional open-heart surgery, involves replacing the valve through a leg artery, providing several benefits such as enhanced patient comfort, swift recovery, and lower risk.

Enhanced Patient Comfort: Patients experience significantly less discomfort and a shorter recovery period compared to traditional surgery.

Swift Recovery: Many patients are well enough to be discharged within just two days, enabling them to return home promptly.

Lower Risk: The TAVI procedure carries a lower risk compared to traditional surgical methods.

Making valve replacements more affordable

Dr. Ajay Pandey, an Interventional Cardiologist at Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai, mentioned that the government has initiated a program to make valve replacements more affordable.

He said, "With the introduction of the 'Made in India' valves, the cost has been reduced by 30-40 percent, making it a more feasible and economical option."

A valve clinic has been set up at Bhatia Hospital in Mumbai to cater to patients in need, he added.

