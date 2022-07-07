Tracheostomy: All About This Surgical Procedure That Creates A Hole In The Windpipe

Ever wondered why patients often have a hole in the front of their neck when critically ill? That's a surgical procedure called a tracheostomy that provides an alternative airway for breathing.

A tracheostomy is a surgery to create a hole in your neck that goes into your windpipe. If you need it for just a short time, it will be closed later. Some people need the hole for the rest of their life due to their medical condition.

What Are The Indications For Tracheostomy?

Medical conditions make it necessary to use a breathing machine (ventilator) for an extended period, usually more than two weeks Medical conditions that block or narrow your airways, such as vocal cord paralysis or throat cancer Paralysis, neurological problems or other conditions that make it difficult to cough up secretions from your throat and require direct suctioning of the windpipe (trachea) to clear your airway Preparation for major head or neck surgery to assist breathing during recovery Severe trauma to the head or neck that obstructs breathing In other emergency situations when breathing is obstructed and emergency personnel can't put a breathing tube through the mouth and into the trachea.

How Is Self-Care Done For Tracheostomy?

A small amount of mucus around the tube is normal. The hole in the neck should be pink and painless.

It is important to keep the tube free of thick mucus. Always carry an extra tube in case the tube gets plugged.

When the patient coughs, have a tissue or cloth ready to catch the mucus coming from the tube.

Your nose will no longer keep the air you breathe moistly. Talk with your provider about how to maintain moisture in your breathing space and how to avoid tube clogs.

Some common ways to keep the air you breathe moist are:

Putting a wet gauze or cloth over the outside of the tube, keep it moist. Use a humidifier in your home when the heater is on, and the air is dry. A few drops of salt water (saline) will loosen a plug of thick mucus. Put a few drops in your windpipe and tubes, then deep breathe, and cough to help bring up the mucus. Protect the hole in your neck with a cloth or tracheostomy cover when you go outside. These covers can also help keep your clothes clean from mucus and make your breathing sounds quieter. Do not breathe in water, food, powder, or dust. When you take a shower, cover the hole with a tracheostomy cover. You will not be able to go swimming. To speak, you will need to cover the hole with your finger, a cap, or a speaking valve. Sometimes you can cap the tube. Then you might be able to speak normally and breathe through your nose and mouth.

Always follow your treating doctor's advice, and be in regular follow-up for the same.

(The article is contributed by Dr Santosh Jha, Med sup., Consultant pulmonologist, Porvoo transition care)