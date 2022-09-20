Toxic Positivity Can Ruin Your Mental Health, Find Out Why

Toxic positivity refers to the phenomenon of repressing all negative emotions all the time. But, in the long run, this habit can be very detrimental to mental health.

When a person becomes obsessed with positive thinking, it is referred to as toxic positivity. It is a common coping mechanism to try and think of positive things when something bad happens in life. Some people put a positive spin so that it is easier to deal with. But when people try to do the exact same thing regarding something that is very tragic, it can become a very toxic habit that should not be encouraged. Toxic positivity can demean grief, silence negative emotions which, are absolutely normal and it also might pressurize people to pretend to be happy even when they are struggling. In some cases, a person might be pretending to be happy when they are not because of his or her own habit. In this case this toxic positivity is self-imposed. In some other scenarios, toxic positive behavior can happen as a result of external pressure like when other people advice a grieving person to try and move on or to look at the bright side.

Toxic Positivity Is Detrimental To Mental Health

If a person is always able to look at a glass from a half full rather than half empty point of view, it is definitely a good trait. But in case you notice yourself developing the habit of never complaining even when you are going through something difficult, you might be falling into this toxic habit of being positive all the time. This can be detrimental for your mental health. While a positive outlook can indeed be good for mental health, when it's perceived as essentially an order to be happy when one's emotional state is far from it, this positive focus can end up becoming counterproductive, and even fall into the realm of toxic positivity.

Learn To Keep A Balance

Being positive and hopeful is necessary and sometimes a good quality, but there should be a balance. When you are not feeling as positive as you do usually, you should know that, that feeling is completely normal and it is ok to not feel happy and positive all the time. Researchers state that, positive thinking does include an optimistic approach to look at things, but toxic positivity on the other hand demands a positive approach from other people regardless pf the intensity of the problem that they might be facing.

Here are some insights by experts about toxic positivity, its impact on our mental health, and what we should never do.

Do not tell someone who has suffered the loss of a loved one to move on or telling someone who has lost their child that they are lucky to be able to have children.

Do not tell victims of a catastrophe that 'everything happens for a reason.'

If someone is experiencing massive loss, do not tell them to focus on the positive aspects of it.

If a person is grieving, he or she will heal eventually, do not tell them to get over it and focus on the positive aspects of life.

Do not label people who appear positive and who do not share their grief with others as much as some other people do.

Urging people to thrive no matter what adversity they face, such as by telling people that they must use enforced time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to develop new skills or improve their fitness brushing off someone's concerns by saying, 'it could be worse.'