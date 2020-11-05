The air quality of Delhi has come under hazardous category on Wednesday. The visibility was very poor due to the thick layer of smog. A few people complained about itchiness in the throat area. Fire from stubble has deteriorated the condition of air quality in the Delhi-NCR region and people are forced to breathe toxic air. With the constant dip in mercury and air quality aggravating from moderate to poor to the very poor category in the national capital and its surrounding areas the hospitals in Delhi are getting flocked by patients of asthma chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and