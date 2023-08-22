Total Skin Electron Beam Therapy (TSEBT) For Skin Cancers: Radiation Oncologist Explains How It Works

Total Skin Electron Beam Therapy (TSEBT)

Total Skin Electron Beam Therapy (TSEBT) is really good at treating certain types of skin cancer but it can have some side effects.

Total Skin Electron Beam Therapy (TSEBT) is a type of radiation treatment used to help people with certain types of skin cancers like mycosis fungoides and S zary syndrome. Mycosis fungoides is a cancer that affects the skin cells called T-cells, causing patches and sores. This cancer can start slowly and get worse over time. TSEBT uses special rays to treat the skin, and it's really good at treating these types of skin cancers.

Dr. K. Kiran Kumar, Sr. Consultant Radiation Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, tells us more about Total Skin Electron Beam Therapy, including how it works and its benefits.

Total Skin Electron Beam Therapy: Here's how it works

TSEBT sends strong rays of energy into the skin. These rays go a little way into the skin, damaging the cancer cells' DNA, which makes them stop growing. It's like stopping them from making more bad cells.

TSEBT is done over a few weeks. During each treatment, the patient stands inside a special room, and a machine sends the rays to your skin. The rays are given from different directions to make sure all parts of your skin get treated. It's like shining a light on your skin to help heal it.

Some parts of your body that are sensitive to the rays, like your eyes, are protected with special shields. These shields keep those parts safe from the rays. Sometimes, there's a break in the treatment to let your skin rest.

Benefits and side effects of Total Skin Electron Beam Therapy

TSEBT is really good for treating skin cancers that are only on the skin and haven't spread deeper inside your body. It's better at reaching hard-to-reach places than other treatments. TSEBT also doesn't hurt the deeper parts of your body like organs. But it can have some side effects like making your skin itchy and red, and in some cases, causing hair to fall out.

The treatment is done by a team of special doctors who know all about these rays and how to use them safely. Before starting TSEBT, they'll check if it's a good option for you and create a plan that works just for you.

Take away

TSEBT is a strong treatment that uses special rays to treat certain types of skin cancers. It's like shining a healing light on your skin to stop bad cells from growing. It's done over a few weeks and is safe, but it might make your skin itchy and red. A team of special doctors will take care of you and make sure the treatment is right for you.

