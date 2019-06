Weekends are the perfect time for fun and indulgence. From waking up late to having all kinds of greasy food to staying up to catch a late-night movie, we want to do it all. After a hectic week of work, who wants to think of boring health, right? We beg to differ. You can be healthy while having fun.

Your body is on a constant drive mode throughout the week. We are so busy getting the work done that we forget to prioritise our body. It is absolutely fine for you to indulge in your fancies once in a while, but not at the cost of your health. After a hectic Monday to Friday schedule, weekends should not only be fun but also peppered with a wholesome routine.

This is the perfect time to shower yourself with the attention and care you deserve. Here are a few tips to help you plan a fun and healthy weekend.

Wake up early

The ideal time to wake up in the morning if you want to sync your body is 6 am. A good night’s sleep helps in maintaining brain and muscle functions and helps in supporting a healthy immune system. You run the risk of sickness and infection if you do not stick to a good bedtime routine. Waking up early will also ensure that you tire yourself out through the day and fall asleep easily at night. And, the best part is that you get to spend more quality time with your loved ones.

Socialise

Have a healthy weekend socialising. With a daily hectic schedule binding your time it might be nearly impossible for you to meet with friends or relatives. A study published in the American Journal of Public Health said that people who maintained a large social network reduced their risk of being affected by dementia. Being social also helps in preventing cognitive impairment. Another study from Harvard School of Public Health also found associations between social isolation and obesity.

Exercise

Obesity, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure are a few of some common lifestyle diseases that can be easily avoided by exercising regularly. Studies have shown that inactivity is a major factor in weight gain and obesity but by exercising regularly you can shed extra kilos easily. Exercising causes the body to produce chemicals that can help a person feel good. It tires you out more through the day and can help you sleep better at night. Experts say that teenagers should get 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous physical activity each day. For adults, 30 minutes a day should be enough.

But don’t treat it as a chore. Make it fun. Exercise with your partner or friends and turn it into a fun activity. This will ensure that you have a healthy weekend and, at the same time, spend time with people you care about.

Go for a heavy breakfast

Breakfast is the first meal of the entire day and is considered to be the most important meal as it breaks the overnight fasting period. After going without food 9-11 hours every night, the body’s glycogen levels are very low and breakfast replenishes your supply of glucose. It also provides other essential nutrients, fuels that the body runs on the entire day. Have fun preparing a hearty breakfast, order from outside or, better still, go out to your favourite café.

Eat healthy

Food is fun. Eat well during weekends to properly replenish yourself as your body needs to recharge after being continuously on the go. Plan your meals carefully by adding nutritious foods that are rich in all food groups. It is found that scheduling meals for weekdays beforehand is a great idea because it not only helps you to have a balanced diet instead of scraping out leftovers in a rush, but also saves time. Have fun trying out new dishes. Try out new recipes and see the difference it makes.

Indulge in outdoor activities

Have a healthy weekend by getting out of your house. Both simple outdoor activities like swimming or brisk walking and more laboured activities like hiking, camping or backpacking entails some form of physical activity. Engaging in simple games can develop physical agility and proper body coordination while the mind is left free to explore and develop new skills. A change in surroundings by getting out of your enclosed house is also healthy for your mind and helps in releasing pent up stress. This will surely rejuvenate you and make you happier.

Reconnect with nature

What you are seeing, hearing and experiencing at any moment affects the functioning of not only your mood, but also your nervous, endocrine and immune systems. Environment can influence your stress levels, which in turn can have an impact on your body. The stress of an unpleasant environment can make you anxious, sad or helpless. During the weekends, it is essential that we go out and connect with nature so that we can unwind properly and go back to our weekday schedule rejuvenated.

Go to bed early

The ideal time for going to bed at night is 10 pm. Determine the amount of time you need to sleep and go to bed accordingly. Sleep deprivation can cause a number of problems and can also weaken your immune system. When you sleep your body gets recharged and infection fighting antibodies are released. This improves your body’s ability to fight off illnesses. Sleeping on time also helps in keeping weight in check. You can cuddle up with your favourite book or, better still, your loved one. So, start your healthy weekend by catching up on your sleep.