American actress Kim Kardashian has recently been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called lupus. She was reportedly complaining of joint pain and rashes after which the actress visited a doctor. Kardashian’s diagnostic report was revealed during an episode of her reality show ‘Keeping Up’. Notably, around 5 million people are currently suffering from lupus worldwide. This is an estimate suggested by the Lupus Foundation of America.

UNDERSTANDING LUPUS

Lupus, which is a chronic condition, occurs when something goes wrong with your immune system. It becomes unable to find the difference between healthy tissues and foreign invaders. This results in producing autoimmune bodies that attack your body’s healthy cells instead of foreign particles. It also causes inflammation that can potentially affect any part of your body. Notably, the symptoms of lupus vary from individual to individual. Some of the most common signs include fever, fatigue, joint pain, butterfly shaped rashes, skin lesions, chest pain, shortness of breath, headaches, memory loss etc.

Though the exact cause behind this autoimmune problem is still unknown, doctors believe that genetics play an important role in its onset. And there are certain factors that trigger the episode of lupus. Some of them include exposure to sunlight, having an infection, taking blood pressure or anti-seizures medications etc. There are few known risk factors behind the disease such as your sex, age, and race. Falling between the age group of 15 and 45 and being African-American, Hispanic or/and Asian-American can potentially increase your likelihood of developing the condition.

If not treated on time, lupus can develop into complications like kidney damage, vision problem, memory loss, anaemia, blood clot, inflammation in lungs etc. As symptoms of lupus is not common, there is no specific method to diagnose the condition. A combination of physical examination, blood and urine test actually help in confirming the condition. In case your doctor suspects that you are affected by lupus, he may prescribe you some anti-inflammatory and antimalarial drugs. You may also have to have immunosuppressants and corticosteroids.

MANAGING LUPUS NATURALLY

Apart from medicines, there are certain lifestyle measures that can help in both preventing and managing lupus. Regular exercise, eating healthy foods, quitting smoking, etc. are the common steps that can help you tackle the condition in a more efficient way. Apart from these lifestyle measures, there are certain home remedies that can help you live well with lupus.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains an active ingredient known as curcumin. This is what helps in treating autoimmune diseases like lupus effectively. This Indian spice also has anti-inflammatory properties that helpful in improving symptoms like joint pain, rashes etc. To use turmeric in this regard, you can use it in your daily food. Also, you can have turmeric by adding it in milk. Make sure the milk you are consuming is hot. Additionally, you can add honey in the milk to enhance the taste. However, if you are also suffering from gallbladder problems, turmeric may not be suitable for you. So, it is always advised to consult your doctor before opting it for lupus.

Ginger

Ginger is considered as an effective ingredient for various diseases and conditions including lupus. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that help it in reducing pain and swelling in joints. You can add ginger in your diet in various ways. One way is to add ginger in your tea. You can also add ginger juice to fruits and vegetables. To know the exact amount of ginger that you can use, consult your doctor.

Apple cider vinegar

Doctors believe that lupus patients suffer from deficiency of hydrochloric acid, which can be added to your body by using apple cider vinegar. It can potentially increase the production of hydrochloric acid in your body. It also helps in detoxification and improves absorption of nutrient in the body. To use apple cider vinegar for this purpose, you can add a teaspoon of this liquid to a glass of warm water. Also, squeeze lemon juice in this drink and have it thrice a day. Make sure you consume it 20 minutes prior your meals.

Coconut oil

Known as one of the healthiest oils, coconut oil can potentially help you tackle the negative responses of your body’s defence system on your body. Additionally, it can be effective in improving digestion and controlling cholesterol and blood sugar. You can use coconut oil for cooking. But, e mindful of the portions.

Epsom salt

One of the most common symptoms of lupus is fatigue, which can be treated with the help of Epsom salt bath. This salt is known to improve absorption of magnesium in the body. Also, it is useful in removing toxic materials from the body and reducing inflammation and joint pain. To take Epsom salt bath, you just need to add a cup of this salt to your bath water and mix it well. Then, soak in this water for approximately 15 minutes for relief. Notably, this is not recommended for people suffering from diabetes or kidney disease.

Holy basil

Stress is one of the main triggers behind the lupus flare ups. In order to control your body’s response to stress, you can use basil. It is a herb, which is jam-packed with antioxidant and ant-inflammatory properties. Also known as Tulsi, it can relieve fatigue and improves organ function. Also, Tulsi can promote a sense of well-being. To use basil for this purpose, you can chew a few basil leaves on a daily basis. You can also prepare herbal tea using basil and consume it twice or thrice a day.