Life-saving drugs can, at times, pose serious health risks too! Take antibiotics for example. These are the most common drugs prescribed to treat bacterial infections. A recent study has revealed that some of the commonly used antibiotics have been found to cause serious cardiovascular problems.

USE OF COMMON ANTIBIOTICS CAN CAUSE HEART AILMENTS: RESEARCH

According to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, users of some of the common antibiotics like Fluoroquinolone poses 2.4 times higher risk of developing cardiac ailments. This drug has initially also under the scanner of US Food and Drug Administration. That was due to its detrimental effects on mental health. It was also found to drastically reduce your blood sugar level leading to coma.

Coming back to this recent research, use of this class of drugs has been found to cause two types of cardiovascular problems namely aortic and mitral regurgitation. In aortic regurgitation, your heart’s aortic valve doesn’t close tightly leading to the back flow of blood in the left ventricle. This is characterized by symptoms like irregular pulse, shortness of breath, fatigue, fainting etc. However, mitral regurgitation occurs when heart’s mitral valve doesn’t close tightly, leading to backward flow of blood in your heart. This condition is characterized by signs like fatigue, heart palpitation, swollen feet, abnormal heart sound etc.

For the study, the scientists looked at the data of 125,020 subjects. Among these, 12,505 were found to be suffering from valvular regurgitation after exposure to fluoroquinolone, a class of antibiotics. Scientists have explained that overuse of antibiotics is making bacteria resistant to them. And this is what allow them to invade your body and lead to adverse effects like heart conditions.

WHAT ARE ANTIBIOTICS?

As already mentioned, antibiotics are the medicines that are prescribed to treat bacterial infections. The first natural antibiotic was discovered in the year 1928. It is known as penicillin. Usually, whenever bacteria try to invade your body, your immune cells (white blood cells) attack and kill them before they multiply and cause symptoms. However, in some cases, when the number of harmful bacteria is too high, it becomes a bit difficult for your immune system to fight them off. In that case, antibiotics are useful. They actually interfere with the cell wall formation of the bacteria.

NATURAL SUBSTITUTES FOR ANTIBIOTICS

Antibiotics fall in the category of most overused drugs. Not only do doctors prescribe them unnecessarily, we also use over-the counter antibiotics quite indiscriminately. That’s why antibiotic resistance has become a global threat, making the treatment of diseases like TB dangerously tough. Popping antibiotics indiscriminately can have other serious health impacts as well.

In case of easily treatable conditions, you can use some natural alternatives to antibiotics after consulting your doctor. Some natural substances, which you generally use on a daily basis are jam-packed with antibacterial properties and, they can potentially help you fight against bacterial infection. Here, we give you a list of natural antibiotics.

Garlic

According to a study published in the journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology, garlic has anti-bacterial properties due to which it is effective in fighting against bacterial infection. It also has an active compound called allicin, which actually attacks various strains of bacteria and kill remove them before they divide inside the body.

Rx: You can directly ingest it after soaking the cloves in olive oil, if you can. Consuming two garlic cloves is considered as the acceptable dosage. Opting for more can potentially lead to bleeding. Notably, in case you are on bloods thinning medications, consult your doctors before having garlic cloves.

Honey

Used as an ointment from a long time now, honey has been found to be effective in healing wounds and keeping infections at bay, says a study published in the journal Complementary Medicine Research. The anti-bacterial effects of honey are due to the presence of a compound called hydrogen peroxide in it. According to several studies, honey can potentially inhibit growth of 60 different types of bacteria. Also, it can heal wounds that occurs due to infection caused by methicillin resistant bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus.

Rx: You can directly have honey or can add it in a class of warm milk.

Goldenseal

Commonly used to treat digestive and respiratory ailments, goldenseal contains an alkaloid called as berberine. It is a significant component of natural antibiotics, that help in preventing infections caused by different bacteria.

Rx: You can consume it by adding in your daily cup of tea. Additionally, goldenseal capsules are also available in the market, that you can opt for.

Echinacea

Also known as purple coneflower, it is a herb that is used globally due to its plethora of health benefits. According to a study published in the Journal of Biomedicine and Biotechnology, echinacea extract can potentially kill various kinds of bacteria responsible for detrimental effects. Also, it is known to fight against inflammation linked to bacterial infection.

Rx: You can add echinacea in a cup of tea to consume it.