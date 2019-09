Menopause is a natural and normal condition that marks the end of a woman’s reproductive cycle. It involves a lot of changes a woman’s body goes through just before or after she stops menstruating. Menopause hits every woman between the age of 40-50 years of age. However, in case of certain health conditions one may experience this natural phenomenon a tad too early. Whatever the age be, many find it difficult to accept these physiological changes which come along with quite a few perplexing psychological alterations.

Menopause happens because every woman is born with finite number of eggs stored in ovaries and menopause happens when ovaries do not release eggs. Menopause naturally happens anytime after the age of 40 and if in some cases it happens before that, it’s called premature menopause.

The symptoms may appear few years before menopause actually happens. If a woman goes without menstruating for at least 12 months straight, that’s when she’s hit menopause. Another thing to note here is that because the body goes through changes, severe mood swings are bound to happen. This requires people around women to be sensitive and caring. It may predispose you to get a serious disease later, be careful with your regular check-ups and physical activity. Even though there is plenty of information available, there are a few myths attached to this condition which people, society and at times women themselves can’t break away from.

Myth: Menopause happens suddenly

Fact: No, it doesn’t. It’s a gradual process and it takes times. Don’t think your periods came back suddenly if you bleed after six months. You are still in the perimenopause phase and menopause hasn’t happen completely. It fully happens after 12 months of your last menstruation. Perimenopause takes time and it makes alteration to body.

Myth: Menopause takes away the risk of pregnancy

Fact: This is partially true. Women, during perimenopause, are at the risk of getting pregnant. As they may get their periods before hitting menopause completely, they keep ovulating and producing hormones. Though the overall production is reduced, the eggs might be healthy to be fertilised. To avoid any risk, take your contraception and sexual protection seriously.

Myth: Menopause has no symptoms

Fact: Menopause does have symptoms. Therefore, many women get to know when they are about to hit menopause. In fact, perimenopause phase shows many symptoms like hot flashes, difficulty in sleeping, increase in vaginal sensitivity and dryness, loss or gain in body mass, and mood swings.

Myth: Sex life changes after menopause

Fact: The only thing that’s inevitable with menopause is fertility, rest everything more or less remains the same. Some women feel that they are less attractive or some fear sex being painful after menopause, however, there is nothing like that. Also, no one suffers memory loss after menopause which is another common myth that surrounds this natural process. It’s not a psychological but a physical change. It doesn’t have to impact your overall life.