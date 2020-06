Read this in Hindi, Tamil. Also Read - Can you get pregnant if you suffer from endometriosis?

Sometimes periods come at the wrong time and ruin our plan. For instance, when we are planning for a pool party, a hiking trip, or a puja. We all have had those days when we wished that the period had arrived a day later or earlier. Right? But you can actually make it happen. There are a number of medicines that you can have to postpone or prepone your periods, as well as some natural remedies that work well. Here's are a natural remedies that you cna try.

Papaya

Papaya is one of the most effective home remedies for preponing your menses as it generates excessive heat in your body. Carotene present in this fruit helps in stimulating the hormone estrogen, thereby inducing your menses early[1].

Jaggery

Always available in the Indian kitchen, jaggery is a good home remedy for preponing periods. Consume jaggery with sesame seeds or drink a glass of ginger juice with jaggery on an empty stomach early in the morning as this is believed to help prepone your menstruation cycle.

Pomegranate

Drink pomegranate juice thrice a day for a few days or have one glass of (pomegranate juice with sugarcane juice) juice mixture four times a day to start your menstrual cycle early.

Carrots

Eat fresh carrots (or pumpkin rich in carotene) or have carrot juice 2-3 times a day, as carotene present in carrots encourages the production of estrogen thereby preponing your menstrual cycle.

Carom seeds

Having a glass of juice made from carom seeds or even fenugreek seeds is found to help in preponing your periods by few days.

Sesame seeds

You can have a teaspoon of sesame seeds with jaggery around 15 days prior to the expected date or can have a spoonful of sesame seeds with hot water 2 times a day for early menstruation.

Pineapple

It is one of the good heat-inducing foods that seems to act effectively if you need to prepone your periods, when consumed in larger quantities.

Turmeric

Add a pinch of turmeric powder to boiling water and drink it in the morning and evening every day for around 15 days prior to your expected date to raise your chances of early menses by approximately 5 days.

Disclaimer: These are only home remedies and should not be used instead of a doctor’s advice. Please visit your doctor for a proper diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

