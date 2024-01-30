Top 7 Symptoms of Liver Disease in Women You Shouldn't Ignore

Dear women, are you suffering from liver disease? Loo out for these warning signs and symptoms to avert extreme health conditions.

Just like men, even women are at a greater risk of suffering from a plethora of liver problems. Here, we tell you about the symptoms, causes, and preventive measures. Women shouldn't ignore any of their health problems and lead a healthy life. Delays in the treatment of liver issues can land you in serious trouble. Timely screening and diagnosis can help with a positive outcome. Be vigilant when it comes to your health.

In this article, Dr. Manoj Chandrakant Kolhe, MBBS, DNB - General Medicine, DNB Gastroenterology, Medicover Hospitals, tells us more about liver diseases and its symptoms that are more prevalent in women.

The liver tends to perform essential functions such as filtering the blood, producing vital body proteins, balancing hormones, aiding with the supply of essential vitamins and minerals, and even bile production that eliminates toxic substances and eases one's digestion. Are you aware? The liver is the only organ that can repair itself but certain problems can invite reversible and irreversible damage. These are some of the liver issues that a woman should watch out for.

These Liver Problems Are Rampant In Women

Dear women, look out for these warning signs and symptoms of liver disease that can slowly hamper your overall well-being:

Alcoholic Liver Disease

This is a common occurrence in women as they absorb more alcohol compared to their body size than men. Even having alcohol in small quantities can cause liver damage cirrhosis and ultimately liver transplant.

Autoimmune Hepatitis

This inflammation of the liver is seen when the immune cells mistake the liver's normal cells for harmful invaders and fight against them. This condition is seen in many women.

Viral Hepatitis

This means an inflammation of the liver due to the hepatitis A, B, C, D, or E virus. One can get infected in different ways like eating unclean food, having sex, or sharing needles. Hepatitis E is mainly life-threatening in pregnant women.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

This condition occurs owing to excess fat that becomes toxic for the liver leading to inflammation. NAFLD is one of the prime reasons behind cirrhosis with risk factors like diabetes and obesity. Then, one will need to undergo a liver transplant to survive.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)

Here, the bile ducts in the liver get destroyed over a period of time. Slowly, the bile accumulates in the liver and causes cirrhosis. It is seen in women as the condition is linked to thyroid disease, osteoporosis, and breast cancer.

Benign liver tumors Cases are commonly seen in women who use oral contraceptives with higher doses of estrogen.

Symptoms of Liver Disease

The symptoms of liver disease include:

Fatigue Nausea Jaundice Unbearable abdominal pain in the upper right side Fever along chills Constant weight loss, and Lighter-colored stool.

Visit the doctor without any delay and follow the instructions given by him/her only.

The preventive measures: Liver disease is a common occurrence in women, although there is an extremely low level of awareness regarding it. Women must avoid drinking alcohol, and smoking, eat a nutritious diet, exercise daily, and manage conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol levels.