Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer affecting women and its conventional treatment that includes surgical intervention, radiation therapy, systematic treatment that are done through the mouth or directly via bloodstream and the latest biological therapy using the body’s immunity to fight cancer have a wide range of side-effects. Here are some home remedies that you can try out to keep a check on the stiffening of surrounding local tissues and prevent breast cancer and abate some of these side-effects.

Garlic: Alkyl sulfur compounds present in the garlic leaves have certain antibiotic properties, making garlic an active anti-agent of cancer as per a study conducted by National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health. It boosts up immunity cells against cancer cells. That is why, it is always advisable to eat raw garlic instead of cooked ones.

Salmon: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, salmon slows down the spread of cancer cells and enhance your body immunity to fight the deadly virus. Also, salmon is storehouse of Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D that work wonder in preventing cancer.

Broccoli: The linamarase gene present in brocolli can get into cancer cells, break into cyanide and efficiently destroy the tumourous cells.

Grapes: A bunch of grapes are all full of proanthocyanidins, a compound that helps in curbing estrogen production in the body and effectively treats breast cancer, showed several clinical trials conducted on patients. A glass of grape juice can increase anti-tumour activity and can be used as a supplementary treatment for breast cancer.

Green Tea: Green tea is very efficient in preventing breast cancer formation, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Vitamin D: Consuming Vitamin D rich food like milk, eggs and cod liver oil go a long way in lowering risk of breast cancer. However, avoid food like cheese and yogurt.

Lignans: Seeds of sunflowers, cashews, strawberries, flaxseeds and peanuts that contain lignans compound can help in avoiding oestrogen dependent tumours and can help avert breast cancer risk.