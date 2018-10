Did you know that a scraped knee or a nicked cuticle could give you a condition as serious as sepsis? It is a life-threatening health complication that occurs when an existing infection in your body triggers an intense immune system reaction. This reaction may lead to severe inflammation in your body resulting in the blockage of blood flow to your vital organs–a condition which may turn fatal too. But what is more scary about sepsis is, it can be triggered by something as trivial as a cut or bruise and major ailments like pneumonia, meningitis, urinary tract infection or appendicitis. Experts say that sepsis is mostly caused by bacterial infections. However, other infections could also be the culprit.

The symptoms of sepsis generally take a day or two to manifest. So you do not need to panic the moment you injure yourself. Watch out for symptoms like a racy heart, fever, shortness of breath, and unbearable pain. However, not all infections lead to sepsis. Here, we identify the top 5 risk factors behind this deadly disease.

A chronic condition

Multiple health problems like cancer, high blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes and kidney diseases and HIV or AIDS make a person vulnerable to sepsis. Actually, a long-lasting health condition puts too much stress on the immune system making our defence against infections very weak. The risk of sepsis mounts when the immune system is weak. That is why, both HIV virus and cancer treatment, which reduce the capacity of our immune function, elevate our chances of getting sepsis.

Ageing

Old age leads to chronic illnesses which escalate the chance of sepsis. According to experts, it becomes very difficult to detect this inflammatory condition in the older population. Conversely, infants (below 1 year) are also prone to sepsis due to underdeveloped immune system.

Invasive treatments

Invasive treatment modalities like catheters and tubes cut across the skin barriers allowing bacteria to get in and often these are drug-resistant bacteria.

Antibiotic resistance

Antibiotic resistance is the condition where antibiotics fail to work against bacteria. In such a scenario, the infection reaches an advanced stage leading to sepsis. The reasons behind the failure of an antibiotic could be due to an incomplete course or excessive usage of these drugs.

Pregnancy

Sepsis can hit a woman either during the gestational period or immediately after delivery because her immunity is reduced during this period of time. Pregnancy-related triggers behind sepsis include miscarriage, C-section, nonsterile abortion, prolonged labour, infection post a vaginal delivery, etc. Watch out for symptoms like high BP and a fast heartbeat. Do not ignore them as they are very common in pregnancy. Women suffering from diabetes are more prone to sepsis.