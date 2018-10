Exercise is a must to do the part for patients with diabetes and in case you are diabetic, you must be hearing about the importance of exercise from your doctor for tackling your condition. However, your exercise should be error-free and appropriate to fit your condition. Avoid these common mistakes for a more effective workout to help beat diabetes.

Not checking your blood sugar before you start: According to doctors, it is essential for you to know your blood sugar level before you begin with your workout. According to the recommendations of the American Council on Exercise, you should not work out if your glucose levels are 250 milligrams per deciliter or greater and ketosis is present or greater than 300 milligrams per decilitre without ketosis. In case your blood sugar levels are below 100 milligrams per decilitre, then you should eat a snack first like toast with peanut butter or yoghurt before heading out for exercise.

Skipping water breaks: Those who are diabetic are more prone to dehydration and this can shoot up your blood sugar level. Avoid sports drink which is filled with carbohydrates and sugar. However, get your own water bottle to the gym and try not to miss those water breaks. Doctors suggest that diabetic ones should drink 4 to 6 ounces of water every 15 to 20 minutes and whenever the person feels thirsty.

Leaving behind your emergency kit: You should never forget your emergency kit when you set out for a workout. While exercise is great for those who are diabetic, doctors say that it may land you up in trouble as your blood sugar levels may drop real low. Hence, you should always carry a glucometer, insulin in case you are taking fast-acting insulin and also quickly digested carbohydrate sources, say doctors.

Using inappropriate footwear: Those who are diabetic need to be extra cautious about their feet. Doctors say that you need to wear breathable socks and shoes that fit well and keep your feet well-guarded. When you wear comfortable shoes, it will not only help you remain physically active but will also protect your feet from a cut or a scrape that does not heal easily.