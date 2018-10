Rising deaths due to swine flu in Hyderabad has created major scare in the medical fraternity. Not just Hyderabad, several other parts of the country are witnessing increasing number of swine flu cases at present. While the symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of a normal respiratory influenza, the infection can be much difficult to treat, say doctors. Fortunately, there is an array of home remedies to treat swine flu and make those suffering from the flu, proactive. Let us find some of them.

Garlic: This common kitchen ingredient is a wonder drug for many conditions including infections, digestive issues and high blood pressure. The allicin, one of the active ingredients in garlic provides a wide range of protection against pathogenic bacteria, viruses and parasites along with strengthening your body immunity.

Turmeric: Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in nature, turmeric works magic in treating common cold and flu. A glass of warm milk with turmeric can serve as an effective healer for those suffering from swine flu.

Ginger: It is a tradition weapon against common cold, congestion and cough and is an effective medicinal food for providing you relief from the symptoms of flu, fatigue and fever. Not just that, it is anti-inflammatory in nature as well.

Aloe vera: Not just an immunity booster, aloe vera can also help battle infections and swine flu symptoms like joint pain. You can continue having aloe vera till you get completely cured from swine flu.