Heat boils can also occur at any time, however, they occur mainly during the summer season. They are basically red bumps filled with pus. Heat boils are caused by bacteria that infect the sweat glands or hair follicles. Commonly heat boils occur on the arms, neck, armpits, face, hands, etc. Though it can occur anywhere on the body. The common symptom of heat boils is red skin and inflamed bumps. At times they can be very painful. In severe cases, it is always better to consult a doctor. But normal heat boils can be treated with simple home remedies. Milk being an anti-inflammatory agent helps in reducing the redness and swelling on the skin.

Milk and Turmeric: The healing and anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric help in calming the boils. Take 1 tablespoon of turmeric, ¼ cup of milk. Take the milk in a bowl, then add the turmeric powder and mix the ingredients properly. Apply the solution on the affected areas and leave it for some time, let it dry. Wash it off with cold water. Do this 2 to 3 times a week.

Milk and Flour: This remedy will work effectively in healing and reducing heat boils. Take 1 cup of milk, 2 to 3 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of flour. Take a saucepan and heat a cup of milk. Add salt and flour into the milk and stir all the ingredients properly. Allow the mixture to cool down in a room temperature. Apply this mixture on the affected area and wait until it dries. Gently wipe it off with a clean towel. Follow this remedy twice a day.

Milk Cream and Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar help in fighting skin infections and inflammation on the skin because of its anti-microbial properties. Take 1 teaspoon of milk cream, 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 teaspoon of turmeric. Mix milk cream, apple cider vinegar and turmeric together in a clean bowl. Apply this on the affected area and leave it on for a few minutes. After sometime wash it off with normal water. For better results repeat this remedy daily.