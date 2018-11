Due to pollution, poor sleep, and hygiene our eyes mostly get affected. Based on a report, nearly 20 per cent of the world’s population is suffering from allergic reactions. Mainly allergic reactions of the eyes depend on the components of the environment. Some of the common symptoms of eye allergy can be red eyes, itching in the eyes, eye water, swelling of the eyelids, etc. Our eyes are a very delicate part of our body. The eye allergy often affects the mucous membrane layer present in the eye. This mucous membrane acts as a protective shield for our eyes.

Some of the eye allergic symptoms are:

Redness in the eyes

Itching in the eyes

Watery eyes

Mucus

Swelling around the eyes

Burning in the eye.

What are the remedies to remove eye allergy?

Cold compress – You can use a cold compress to remove eye allergy. One can use one or more pieces of velvety or soft cloth. Immerse the cloth in ice cold water. Extract the excess water and put this cloth over the eyelid. Due to the cooling effect of the fabric, it helps in eliminating allergies and swelling in the eyes. As a home remedy for eye irritation, you can repeat this method after an interval of 5-10 minutes. To avoid infection, you are advised to use different clothes in both eyes.

Chamomile Tea – Ayurveda has many medicines and herbs that help you overcome eye allergy. Chamomile tea is also a similar medicine. Cold spots from chamomile tea can effectively cure the eye allergies. For this, you can use two tea bags of chamomile tea. You leave these teas in 1 cup of hot water for 5 minutes and then take out these tea bags and refrigerate. Make your eyes dry before using these cold tea bags. To get good results, repeat this treatment for 3-4 times per day for at least 2-3 days. Antimicrobial properties present in chamomile tea are effective in removing allergies.

Turmeric – Turmeric powder also has many medicinal properties which help in removing eye allergy. Turmeric powder can help to reduce swelling of the eyes. Turmeric has anti-bacterial properties which can effectively prevent eye infection. To remove an eye allergy, take hot water in a vessel and mix turmeric powder in it. Soak some small cloth in this hot water. Apply the solution to your eyes. Medicinal properties of turmeric help you achieve the benefit.