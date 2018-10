Exercise is great food for a healthy health in general and when it comes to dealing with multiple sclerosis, a chronic, typically progressive disease involving damage to the sheaths of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to abnormal hardening of body tissue, exercise can be bliss. All you need to know are the appropriate exercises that essentially helps in managing symptoms of multiple sclerosis. According to a review published in the Expert Review of Neurotherapeutics, exercise has been closely linked with reduced relapse rate, lower lesion volume, slower progression of the disease and enhanced performance on neurological tests.

Water aerobics: Exercising in a pool can work wonder in soothing symptoms of multiple sclerosis. It could be anything, starting from swimming, water walking and water aerobics that could provide relief from a wide range of multiple sclerosis symptoms, from mild to severe, say experts.

Wall squats: Your multiple sclerosis exercise plan should definitely include strength training and the wall squats will make your muscles stronger. All you need to do is stand about a foot away from the wall with your back facing to the wall. Lean back in order to fix your shoulders, torso and hips flat against the wall. As you slowly slide down the wall, bend your knees and keep your upper body flat against the wall in order to maintain your thighs parallel to the floor. Hold it there for five seconds and then push your legs to return to the starting position.

Planks: These are great ways of making your core muscles stronger and are best suitable for the abdominals, the obliques and the back as per the fitness experts. You got to lie face-down on the floor or on a mat and pull yourself up on your elbows and toes while keeping your body straight from the crown of your head to the toes. Do not forget to keep your elbows directly under your shoulders. In order to prevent your back from sticking up, tilt your pelvis and contract your abdominal muscles and hold it for 10 to 15 seconds till you return to the starting position. Repeat this for thrice or five times and increase the tenure to 20 seconds gradually.