It’s Maha Shivratrii today, it is a day when we pray to Lord Shiva, popularly known as the lord of destruction. But there is more to Lord Shiva than simply being the ascetic God. Each and every aspect of Lord Shiva is symbolic of something more profound than you would imagine. His entire demeanour indicates certain key principles that we all would do well to incorporate into our daily lives. Here are the 10 things Lord Shiva symbolizes. Also Read - BTS renews “Love Myself” campaign with UNICEF to end violence and promote self-esteem

His matted hair

Symbolism: Unison of mind, body and spirit Also Read - Demi Lovato suffered three strokes and a heart attack; Here’s everything you need to know

Whether you want to focus better at work, study harder, concentrate better or just feel healthy, a unison between your mind, body and spirit is key to achieving anything. The oneness not only makes you more focused, but also calms your mind and helps you chalk out your end goals more effectively. Moreover with a peaceful mind you can be a better and more effective thinker allowing your mind to simply tell you what you need to know about life, your surroundings and most importantly your health. Also Read - Attention night owls! Staying up late night can make you more prone to depression

One of the greatest benefits of a peaceful mind is that it helps release happy and calming hormones that keeps things like damage due to oxidative stress, cardiovascular disease, irritability, acidity, stomach aches, migraines, headaches and many other diseases at bay. As an added bonus it also improves your immunity so stay calm and simply smile away your sorrows.

His third eye

Symbolism: Seeing with the mind s eye, beyond what s visible

Ever looked at a task and thought about how impossible or unattainable it is? Well, that is where this principle comes in. Looking at a problem beyond what it immediately presents to you is the key to a happy and successful life. While we definitely do not profess setting imaginary goals for yourself, try your hand at something you think you cannot do and you may just surprise yourself. Know that your body is capable of far greater things than you give it credit for and all it needs is some positive thinking and preparation. So, if it is losing weight to fit into a size zero dress, eating right for a whole month or giving up an addiction, remember that it is all attainable if you simply put your mind to it.

The Trishul or Trident

Symbolism: Control of mind, intellect and ego

If you are one of those people who has done something because you were challenged to do it, or because you simply did not want to be the loser in the group, you need to listen to this advice. Your ego can actually do you in. Once it is controlled, your mind has the ability to work better allowing your intellect to function for the better. A person free from ego has a controlled mind and your mind has a direct connection to how you feel. In fact there are studies that show that people with debilitating illnesses like cancer have fought the disease with a positive outlook. A positive, calm and controlled mind definitely has its benefits. It not only releases happy hormones but also helps regulate the flow of the right kinds of hormones and tames the processing of chemicals. So whether you want to function better at work, at your studies or simply live a stress free life, reign in your mind, intellect and ego.

The meditative pose Shiva sits in

Symbolism: Calmness

Also known as mindful living a principle where one actually uses the meditative state of mind to live better has a lot of benefits. Being calm during your everyday battles can not only help you sort issues out with better clarity but it also helps you stay healthier. So whether it is an irritating colleague, an annoying co-passenger in the crowded trains or simply something else that is irritating, breath in deep and calm your mind. Remember decisions made in anger are usually bad ones.

Ash smeared on his body

Symbolism: Everything is temporary, even our own body

Most women, and these day s men too, obsess about their looks, the amount of money they make or the kind of things they own. But, have you ever thought about how frivolous all those things might be? While we are definitely not saying that you should ignore your body or your health but it definitely should not become a harmful obsession. So hit the gym, eat right, get the body you want but don t obsess about it. There is a fine line between being committed and obsessed learn to recognize it. You may also like to read more

Blue throat

Symbolism: Suppression of the evil (anger)

Ever felt pure rage just bubble through your veins? Well, that anger is better channeled and let out in a constructive manner. While bottling up emotions especially anger is definitely not good for you (suppressed anger has been found to cause emotional disturbances, acidity, asthma, angina, diarrhoea and a host of other illnesses), expressing it in the wrong way can be equally damaging. So the next time you feel angry go work out, go for a run or simply take up a form of martial arts. Not only will this keep you healthy it will also make you very happy.

Dhamru

Symbolism: Ridding your body of all desire

Going on a diet, following an exercise regime or simply giving your midnight craving a miss, needs a lot of will power, and this is where Lord Shiva s dhamru comes into play. The musical instrument indicates the removal of all desire and evil from the body making your body clean and disease free. So the next time you want to succeed at your fitness goal use this principle to help you get through the tough times.

Ganga

Symbolism: The end of ignorance and the dawn of knowledge and peace

Ever started something without fully knowing what it actually entails, be it a fitness regime, diet or some forms of treatment? Well, you are not alone, we all tend to jump into the unknown with the faith that the person suggesting it to us knows best. But this can actually be quite damaging to your body. Not only can it lead to complications but it can also do some irreparable damage. So, the next time you decide about getting a procedure done, plan to go on the next fad diet or are simply about to start some new form of health regimen, do your research. Talk to people who have done it before and make sure it is the right thing for you.

Kamandalam

Symbolism: Removal of all the evil from the body

The basis of a good existence is to get rid of the bad and retain the good and the kamandalam signifies just that. Getting rid of bad thoughts, negativity and waste from both your mind and body can do you a great deal of good. Not only will it help clear your mind and help it function better, but it will also help your body keep diseases at bay.

Serpent around his neck

Symbolism: Controlling one s ego

Your ego is probably your worst enemy. Not only does it give rise to anger but it also leads to irritation, ill health and frustration. So let go of your ego and watch yourself be free both mentally and physically.

You may also like to read:

For more articles visit our Diseases and Conditions Section. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for all the latest updates! For daily free health tips, sign up for our newsletter. And to join discussions on health topics of your choice, visit our forum.