It's Maha Shivratrii today it is a day when we pray to Lord Shiva popularly known as the lord of destruction. But there is more to Lord Shiva than simply being the ascetic God. Each and every aspect of Lord Shiva is symbolic of something more profound than you would imagine. His entire demeanour indicates certain key principles that we all would do well to incorporate into our daily lives. Here are the 10 things Lord Shiva symbolizes. His matted hair Symbolism: Unison of mind body and spirit Whether you want to focus better at work study harder concentrate better