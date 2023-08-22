Top 10 Common Habits That Can Seriously Damage Your Kidneys

Here are 10 common activities that you may be engaging in without realising the serious harm they can do to your kidneys.

The kidneys play a vital role in filtering waste products, regulating fluid balance, and maintaining overall bodily health. However, in recent times, kidney problems have been on a drastic rise especially among the younger population due to a change in lifestyle. There are certain daily habits that are often overlooked by a majority of people who gradually damage these vital organs. Therefore, it is important to understand these habits and making conscious changes can help prevent kidney damage and maintain optimal renal function.

Habits That Can Damage Your Kidneys

Are your kidneys safe? In this article, Dr Nitin Kumar, Consultant- Nephrology, Manipal Hospital, Patiala, explains the top 10 common habits that can wreak havoc inside your kidneys and damage it severely:

Inadequate Hydration

Not drinking enough water can strain the kidneys, impeding their ability to flush out toxins effectively. Dehydration can lead to the formation of kidney stones and urinary tract infections. To support kidney health, ensure you drink an adequate amount of water daily, especially in hot weather or during physical activity.

Excessive Salt Consumption

A high-sodium diet can elevate blood pressure and strain the kidneys' filtration system. Over time, this can contribute to kidney damage and increase the risk of kidney disease. Limiting salt intake by reducing processed foods, restaurant meals, and salty snacks can protect your kidneys and support overall cardiovascular health.

Ignoring High Blood Pressure

Hypertension is a leading cause of kidney damage. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can strain the blood vessels in the kidneys and impair their function. Regular monitoring, lifestyle modifications, and adherence to prescribed medications can help manage blood pressure and prevent kidney complications.

Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Heavy alcohol consumption can disrupt kidney function and lead to kidney disease. Alcohol is a diuretic that can dehydrate the body and strain the kidneys. Limiting alcohol intake and practising moderation is key to protecting kidney health.

Smoking

This habit is a risk factor for various kidney diseases, including kidney cancer. Smoking narrows blood vessels, reducing blood flow to the kidneys and impeding their function. Quitting smoking not only benefits kidney health but also overall well-being.

Poor Dietary Choices

A diet high in processed foods, sugary beverages, and unhealthy fats can contribute to obesity and diabetes, which are risk factors for kidney disease. It is recommended to opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats to support kidney health and manage chronic conditions.

Skipping Exercise

Physical inactivity can lead to obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, all of which are detrimental to kidney health. Regular exercise promotes cardiovascular fitness, helps maintain a healthy weight, and reduces the risk of kidney-related complications.

Ignoring Urinary Infections

Untreated urinary tract infections (UTIs) can spread to the kidneys, leading to more severe infections and potential kidney damage. Prompt treatment of UTIs and maintaining good hygiene can help prevent complications.

Excessive Protein Intake

Consuming excessive amounts of protein, especially from animal sources, can strain the kidneys. High protein intake increases the workload on the kidneys and may lead to kidney stress over time. Moderation in protein consumption is advisable, and consulting a dietitian can help determine appropriate levels based on individual needs.

Maintaining healthy kidneys is essential for overall well-being. Avoiding these common habits that could damage the kidneys can significantly reduce the risk of kidney disease and related complications. Additionally, regular check-ups and open communication with healthcare professionals can provide further guidance in safeguarding kidney health for years to come.

