When you have a sore throat, you may feel pain, scratchiness or irritation on your throat. It usually hurts more when you swallow or talk. Sore throats are common in winter and we care for you. In this health tips series, we will provide some simple tips to avoid a sore throat.

Symptoms of a sore throat can vary depending on the cause. Symptoms may include – fever, headache, white patches or pus on your tonsils, red, swollen tonsils, swollen glands in your neck, skin rash, abdominal pain (usually in children), vomiting (usually in children) and joint or muscle pain.

Common types of sore throat include tonsillitis, strep throat and mononucleosis (mono).

Causes of a sore throat

A viral infection, such as a cold or the flu, is the most common cause of a sore throat (pharyngitis). While a sore throat caused by a virus resolves on its own, strep throat (a bacterial infection) requires treatment with antibiotics to prevent complications.

A sore throat may result in other complications such as ear and sinus infections, abscess (build-up of pus) near your tonsils.

Smoking, mouth breathing at night while you sleep, pollution and allergies to pets, pollens and molds, muscle strain, gastroesophageal reflux disease, HIV infection, as well as general anesthesia during surgery, can also cause a sore throat.

How to avoid or prevent a sore throat

The best way to prevent sore throats is to avoid the germs (viruses and bacteria) that cause them and practice good hygiene. Follow these tips to avoid catching or spreading the germs that cause sore throats: