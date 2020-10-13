7 Effective Home Remedies For Tonsillitis

Enlarged tonsils can be a real pain. Try out a few home remedies to get relief from the pain and discomfort caused by enlarged tonsils.

Tonsils are the two masses of tissue at the back of your throat. These are important tissues that trap germs that may enter your airway and cause infections. They also produce antibodies to fight infection. But they are not immune and may sometimes get infected with bacteria and viruses. This leads to enlarged tonsils, a condition also known as tonsillitis. Though, most of the time, such infections go away within a few days, it may sometimes stay for weeks or may be a recurring problem. You may face difficulty swallowing and, at times, even difficulty in breathing if it is very severe. But usual symptoms are throat pain, fever, headache, ulcers in the throat and a whitist coating on your tonsils. You may also experience loss of appetite, fever, bad breath and a stiff neck. This is a painful condition that is usually treated with antibiotics. It is important to take medications prescribed by your doctor for this condition. At the same time, you may also try out a few home remedies to get relief from the pain and discomfort caused by enlarged tonsils.

Gargle with hot salt water

This is one of the best home remedies for enlarged tonsils. Take a glass of hot water, add a teaspoon of salt to it and gargle. Do this three to four times a day for best results. It will reduce the inflammation and will also help to treat infections.

Get plenty of rest

The more you rest, the better you will feel. It will also help your body recuperate and be strong enough to fight off infections. So be sure to rest. Sleep for 8 to 10 hours every night and take a daytime nap if you feel like it. You will feel much better.

Drink hot beverages to help with throat pain

This will soothe the pain and inflammation. Have a lot of broths and soups. Add a bit of pepper to your soup. This will provide relief and have a soothing effect on your throat. It will also nourish you and you will find it easier to have this than solid food. Have this at least three times a day.

Get a humidifier in your room

Humidifiers can help to relieve sore throat which is common during tonsillitis because of dry mouth. It makes the air in the room humid and this helps. Dry air can irritate the throat. Cool-mist humidifiers are the best. Keep your humidifier on when you sleep at night. This will help a lot.

Have hot water with honey

Take a cup of hot water, mix in a teaspoon of honey and sip this beverage to get relief from your discomfort. Honey also has anti-bacterial properties which will help in killing infections. Have this as many times as you want. You will be surprised at the result.

Practice good hygiene

By doing so, you will be able to significantly bring down your risk of this condition. Wash your hands often and avoid sharing food, drink, utensils, or personal items like toothbrushes with others. You also need to avoid people who has a sore throat or tonsillitis.

Ice cream may help young children

Some home remedies may not be safe for young children. Popsicles, ice chips, frozen drinks and frozen foods like ice cream may be helpful for them.