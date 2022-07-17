Tomato Fever Fear Grips Kerala: 5 Tips To Protect Your Kids From Catching The Virus Infection

While the cases are very limited to a particular state right now, it is important to follow the safety protocols. We have a list of 5 tips to keep your little ones safe from catching tomato fever.

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, and the arrival of the monkeypox virus in Kerala, the state is also been reeling under the spread of Tomato Fever, a flu that mainly affects children below the age of 5. As of now, a small part of Kollam has the virus but experts have warned that a spread is possible, if proper care is not taken. Earlier this year, the Health Minister had warned the people of the State to not panic as Tomato fever is endemic in Kerala. Let's know more about this flu and the ways it can spread to your kids.

What Is Tomato Fever or Flu?

Tomato fever is a virus infection that affects kids (under 5 years). The disease is called tomato fever as one of the most common symptoms of this disease is red-coloured blisters, which look exactly like small tomatoes.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

As we always say, the only way to stay safe from the complications of a particular disease or infection is by knowing and spotting the symptoms associated with it as early as possible. Some of the common symptoms of tomato fever or flu include -

Red-coloured blisters on the skin Skin irritation Runny nose High fever Stomach pain Nausea or vomiting Persistent cough Body pain Muscle ache Joint pain Sneezing Diarrhoea Extreme fatigue or tiredness

How To Protect Your Kids From Tomato Fever?

While the cases are very limited to a particular state right now, it is important to follow the safety protocols. We have a list of 5 tips to keep your little ones safe from catching tomato fever:

Teach your kids to maintain social distancing whenever you send them out. Hygiene and cleanliness are of utmost importance when it comes to preventing infections. Make sure to clean your kids' bedroom, and bathroom and also disinfect their toys every time they use them. If there is any news about an outbreak of tomato fever, make sure to ask your child to not share his/her belongings. Consult a doctor immediately when you notice any of the symptoms listed above. Also, immediately isolate them and stop their contact with other people. Teach your children to avoid touching their face, eyes and nose unnecessarily without using a sanitizer.