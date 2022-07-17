Tomato Fever Fear Grips Kerala: 5 Tips To Protect Your Kids From Catching The Virus Infection

Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, and the arrival of the monkeypox virus in Kerala, the state is also been reeling under the spread of Tomato Fever, a flu that mainly affects children below the age of 5. As of now, a small part of Kollam has the virus but experts have warned that a spread is possible, if proper care is not taken. Earlier this year, the Health Minister had warned the people of the State to not panic as Tomato fever is endemic in Kerala. Let's know more about this flu and the ways it can spread to your kids.
What Is Tomato Fever or Flu?
Tomato fever is a virus infection that affects kids (under 5 years). The disease is called tomato fever as one of the most common symptoms of this disease is red-coloured blisters, which look exactly like small tomatoes.
Symptoms of Tomato Fever
As we always say, the only way to stay safe from the complications of a particular disease or infection is by knowing and spotting the symptoms associated with it as early as possible. Some of the common symptoms of tomato fever or flu include -