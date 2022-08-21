Tomato Fever Alert Issued In India: Red Blisters And Other Symptoms That The Viral Disease Can Cause

Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Advisory Guidelines To Prevent Transmission Of Tomato Flu

The Lancet has issued an alert for all of India to stay watchful though the viral disease is endemic as of now to Kerala.

Amidst the ongoing fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus in India, a recent study by the Lancet journal has revealed that over 82 children between the age of 1-5 years old have been found infected in the country. The Lancet has issued an alert for all of India to stay watchful though the viral disease is endemic as of now to Kerala. "Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of the fourth wave of COVID-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than 5 years," the Lancet report stated.

At the moment, tomato flu or tomato fever is being treated as a viral infection and the Lancet report on the same revealed that there is 'no specific drug' that can be used in treating tomato flu infection. The Lancet report warned Indian people that the tomato flu infection should be considered dangerous and fast-spreading. Some of the states that the study named as the hot-spot of the virus infection are - Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

The viral disease is mostly found to be infecting children aged between 1-5 years. In the report, the Lancet has mentioned that the primary symptoms observed in children who were found infected with tomato flu are similar to those of chikungunya. The list includes:

High fever accompanied by chills Skin rashes Red coloured blisters which looks like small tomatoes Severe pain in joints Fatigue Nausea Vomiting Diarrhoea Muscle cramps or body aches Extreme dehydration Swelling of joints

How To Treat Tomato Fever or Tomato Flu?

As discussed, this is a viral infection which is highly transmissible. Therefore, when you detect any of the above-mentioned symptoms in your kids make sure to:

Isolate the child who is showing symptoms associated with the viral infection. Give enough rest to the body. Consume plenty of fluids as the infection can lead to extreme dehydration. The rashes can be painful, therefore the best way to get rid of that pain, irritation and discomfort is by applying a hot water sponge to the affected area.

"Treatment is also similar i.e., isolation, rest, plenty of fluids, and a hot water sponge for the relief of irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are required," the Lancet report stated.

