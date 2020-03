• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or regularly clean them with an alcohol-based hand rub.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 140,000 people and claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide. As the deadly coronavirus continues its global spread, countries around the world are taking unprecedented measures to help stave off a global health crisis.

As of March 15, there has been more than 100 confirmed COVID 2019 cases across India. The country has so far reported two coronavirus deaths. A 68-year-old woman from Delhi and a 78-year-old man from Karnataka. As per the ministry of health & family welfare website, Maharashtra is leading with 31 positive coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala (22 cases) and Uttar Pradesh (12 cases).

Various data reveal that older people, especially with underlying health conditions, are at higher risk having serious complications if they get COVID-19.

As a result, health experts have urged older adults to stay at home as much as possible to avoid getting COVID-19. Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). So, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

Basic protective measures to prevent COVID-19

The WHO advises taking these basic protective measures to prevent COVID-19 –

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or regularly clean them with an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance from people who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Update yourself with the latest developments about COVID-19. Follow advice given by your healthcare provider on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

If you develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly.

Wash Your Hands After Touching These Things

The new coronavirus is primarily a respiratory illness. It typically spreads via airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get sick too if the droplets carrying viral particles land on your nose or mouth or eyes. According to a new study, the new coronavirus can live on surfaces “for hours to a day.” Researchers also say smooth, nonporous surfaces are better at carrying viruses in general.

So, make sure to wash your hands after touching these surfaces and objects avoid COVID-19: