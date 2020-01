Having a health check is also a way to examine your lifestyle to see if any changes, either diet or daily habit, needs to be changed. ©Shutterstock

Because of today’s fast-paced lifestyle, we often tend to ignore our health and take it for granted until a serious illness hit us. Our hectic schedules, increasing pollution levels, harmful chemicals, technology – all these are taking a huge toll on our health. As a result, chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease, mental issues, and stress are affecting more people today than before. Remember it’s never too late or too early to start taking care of your heath. Apart from increasing your physical activities and eating healthy, regular health check-ups can help fight off diseases by identify any early signs of health issues. So, the health tips of the day is– Visit a doctor regularly, even if you feel healthy.

Why you should go for regular health check-ups?

If you identify the problems early, it increases the chances for effective treatment. Visiting your doctor regularly will not only help identify any current health issue, but early warning signs of disease or illness, risk of future medical issues. When diagnosed early, heart disease, diabetes and some cancers can be treated more successful.

For instance, a heart attack does not happen overnight. It occurs due to steady accumulation of cholesterol over a period of time. Regular health checks can determine the cholesterol levels and suggest you the measure you need to take to reduce the risk.

Regular health check-ups will also help you maintain a healthy lifestyle and update you about vaccinations.

Having a health check is also a way to examine your lifestyle to see if any changes, either diet or daily habit, needs to be changed.

When you go for regular check-ups, the lab tests can evaluate your cholesterol, conducts basic blood test and other tests to assess the functioning of your organs.

How often you need check-ups

Though it will depend on many factors, such as age, health, family history and lifestyle choices. Thought regular health check-up is suggested for everyone. It is more important for people in the age group of 35-65 years, as they are at higher risk of contracting lifestyle diseases. Men and women under these age group should consider getting themselves checked every year as a part of their annual health check-ups.