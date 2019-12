It may be a problem drinking cold water in winter. So just have some warm water instead. You may also have infused water if it helps you increase your intake. @Shutterstock

It can be tough to maintain proper hydration in winters. Today, health tips from us will tell you how to achieve this. The cold weather reduces thirst and you lose body fluid without realising it. We also feel less thirsty during this time. So, it becomes all the more necessary to consciously increase your intake of water and other fluids during this season. It saps the moisture from your skin and dehydrates you. This can give you cramps, headaches and make you feel tired and dizzy. You must be thinking that this is easier said than done. But we have a few easy health tips of the day that can help you easily hydrate yourself even if you don’t feel like it.

Let us take a look at the health tips of the day that can keep us hydrated.

Have soups and stews

Soups are a great option when it comes to hydrating yourself. It will warm you up and make you feel healthy too. There are so many seasonal vegetables around during this time. You can also make vegetable stews and have it before your meals. It will hydrate you and also help you lose weight.

Water is important too

It may be a problem drinking cold water in winter. So just have some warm water instead. You may also have infused water if it helps you increase your intake. You can also sip on a cup of hot flavoured water. It will keep you warm and also help you replenish you lost moisture. And, yes, drink even if you are not thirsty. Have water before your meals and when getting out of the house or office. These little things will keep you hydrated.

Add water-rich foods to your diet

Add foods to your diet that have a high-water content. Most winter fruits are hydrating. You can have oranges, apples and strawberries. Make yogurt a part of your daily diet. Add seasonal vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage to daily diet. Avoid fried and processed foods as it can contribute to dehydration.

Your clothing matters too

Wear layers of clothes. This will prevent loss of water due to sweating. If you think you don’t sweat during winter, you are mistaken. It is just not so obvious.