According to the World Health Organisation, smokers are more prone to coronavirus infection. This is because smoking cigarettes or vaping has a direct effect on your lungs, and this increases your chances of developing serious complications if you catch the infection. That is why today our health tips will reveal how you can quit smoking. In their FAQ page on their website, WHO says, “Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips which increases the possibility of transmission of the virus from hand to mouth. Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase the risk of serious illness.” Follow our health tips today to get rid of this bad habit once and for all.

However, Quit, a cancer programme of the Cancer Council Victoria in association with the Australian Department of Health says that people who smoke are definitely at higher risk of respiratory tract infections, but there is not enough evidence that people who smoke are at higher risk of being infected with the coronavirus. But it is a given fact that people with poor lung function may be at higher risk of complications if they do become infected with the virus. So, to improve your lung function, quit smoking today. Our health tips of the day will help you do this.

Take your family’s support

Let your loved ones help you. Since you are cooped up in your house with them, lean on them for support. This will help you get through the initial days of quitting in an easier manner.

Avoid stress

Okay. We know that times are stressful now with the coronavirus pandemic. But try to avoid too much stress. Most people smoke as a reaction to stress. So, if you avoid stress if you want to really quit smoking.

Avoid triggers

Certain things act as triggers to smoking. You feel like smoking if you drink, for example. So, avoid these triggers. This will make it easier for you to quit smoking.

Get rid of evidence

Get rid of everything that reminds you of smoking. Clean your house and keep ashtrays and lighters hidden. This will make your job easier.

Exercise

Getting involved in physical activity can make it easier for you to quit smoking. It will help you deal with withdrawal symptoms too. So, each time you feel the urge, just get up and ex So each time you feel the urge, just get up and excise.