A common lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) makes it difficult for a person to breathe. Today, health tips from us will help you cope with this health issue. This condition can be a debilitating condition that damages the lungs over time. People with COPD also suffers from chronic cough with mucus. Though smoking is one of the main causes of COPD, exposure to gases or fumes, secondhand smoke and pollution can also cause it. Lack of a protein called alpha-1 antitrypsin can also lead to this condition. Though this is a common problem, many people don’t realise that they have it till it is too late for proper treatment. This is a progressive condition that gets worse as one gets older. In severe cases, even normal activities like taking a bath or cooking a meal can be difficult. Our health tips of the day will help you deal with this condition.

Exercise regularly

It is important to stay active. But s a COPD patient, you may find it difficult to do so. Don’t overexert yourself. But try to get in a little exercise during the day. Walking round the block or in the house also counts as exercise. This will condition the heart, the blood vessels as well as the muscles.

Change your breathing habits

Try breathing differently. One way is to purse your lips while breathing. This will prevent the airways from collapsing. Just inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth with your lips almost closed. You will be able to get in more air in the lungs. You can also try breathing with your diaphragm. Just lie on your back. Breathe in and feel your belly expanding. As you exhale your belly should move in.

Eat well

COPD is a hypermetabolic state. As you struggle to breathe, you burn more calories. Hence, a healthy diet is important to sustain yourself. Have a lot of fruits and vegetables. Consult your doctor and get a diet chart.

Try Bending at the waist

When you are struggling to breathe, just bend at the wait. Your diaphragm will move more easily and you will be able to get more into your lungs. Just lean slightly forward and keep your back straight.