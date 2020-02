An undisciplined lifestyle can be a trigger for anxiety attacks. The more healthy and fit you are, the better will be your response to such attacks. @Shutterstock

Anxiety is a common problem that all of us face on a day-to-day basis. This is normal given the stress at home and work. Bu when it gets out of hand and starts interfering with your life, it becomes a problem. Anxiety disorders can have a negative impact on health too. Today, health tips from us will help you deal with anxiety attacks, which are a direct result of an anxiety disorder. But first you have to figure out whether your anxiety is occasional or if it is a real disorder that needs medical attention. For this, you have to consult a psychologist. But, along with this, you can also follow our health tips of the day and try to get this problem under control. So, the next time your heart beats faster or your palms get sweaty when you are stressed, just follow our health tips and quickly get back to normal. Here is what you must do to counter anxiety disorder.

Take a deep breath

This is a great anxiety-buster. So, the next time you feel an attack coming on, just sit back and take deep breathes till the feeling passes. Focusing on your breathe will also help. This will help you re-center your feelings and get things back in perspective.

Stay healthy

Eat well and exercise regularly. Sleep for 7 to hours every night and focus on your health. An undisciplined lifestyle can be a trigger for anxiety attacks. The more healthy and fit you are, the better will be your response to such attacks.

Accept the problem

It you are anxious about your anxiety, it will stress you out even more. And, as we all know, stress is a big trigger for anxiety attacks. So, try to accept your problem and look for practical solutions. Identify the triggers and deal with it. This will help to a great extent. You will be better equipped to deal with your problem.

Do some yoga

Yoga balances your body and mind. It relaxes you and helps you address your problem. Regular practice of this wellness workout will help you deal with your anxiety problem. There are some poses and asanas that deal specifically with stress and anxiety. So, find a good instructor and start this practice today.