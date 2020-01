There are many exercises that can make your lungs strong and fit. Take out some time every day and do these exercises. @Shutterstock

We tend to take our lungs for granted. The health of this organ rarely crosses our mind till we experience some respiratory ailment. We forget that our lungs keep us alive by supplying our entire body with oxygen. Today, health tips from us will show you how to care for this organ and keep it fit for life. It is important to maintain a proper lung capacity for overall well-being. This indicates the amount of air that your lungs can hold at a given point of time.

Unfortunately, this capacity goes down gradually after you cross your twenties. Further, respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease can also impair the proper functioning of your lungs. As a result, you may experience difficulty in breathing. That is why it is important to take care of your lungs. Our health tips of the day will help you optimize your lung health.

Give up smoking

One of the main reasons behind bronchitis, emphysema, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is smoking. When you smoke, the irritation narrows the air passages and induces chronic inflammation in the lungs. Chronic smokers display damage to lung tissue. This may lead to lung cancer. But if you quit now, this damage can be reversed. Even second hand and third hand smoke is dangerous. So, you also need to keep away from people who smoke around you.

Beware of air pollution

Air quality today is going from bad to worse. This is not good news for your lungs. If you live in a polluted area, make it a point to wear a good quality mask. This will protect this organ from the pollutants in the environment and keep your lungs fit.

Practice proper hygiene

This will help you keep infections away. Wash your hands often with soap and warm water and avoid crowded places during the flu season. Oral hygiene is also important.

Go for vaccinations

You must also get the flu and pneumonia vaccines for added protection. Go for regular check-ups if you experience any difficulty in breathing. This will help your doctor catch any infection that may affect your lungs.

Exercise is important too

There are many exercises that can make your lungs strong and fit. Take out some time every day and do these exercises. This is one health tip that you cannot afford to ignore. One exercise that you can try out is diaphragmatic breathing. You can do this either sitting up or lying down. Just relax and place one palm on your stomach and the other on your chest. Inhale deeply through your nose and feel the air move into your abdomen. Your stomach should expand more than your chest. Breathe out while pressing on your abdomen. Repeat.