Today, health tips from us will show you how to take good care of your bladder. This is an important organ in your body. The urine from the kidneys collect here before it is passed out from your body. Unfortunately, most of us take this organ for granted. We barely spend any time thinking about our bladder health. It is only when it suddenly malfunctions that we wake up to the importance of our bladder health. One of the first signs of bladder problem may be pain while urinating or urine leakage. But if you take care by making some lifestyle modification, you can enjoy excellent bladder health. That is why, our health tips of the day focus on bladder health.

Empty your bladder completely while urinating

This will prevent urinary tract infections. If you stop before you are completely though, it may lead to reverse flow of the unflushed urine and this may be contaminated with bacteria. This bacteria enters your bladder and causes infections.

Drink lots of water

Drink at least six to eight glasses of water every day. This way, you will be able to flush out any bacteria that may be there in your urinary tract. This will save you from bladder infections. But avoid coffee and carbonated sodas.

Go for regular walks

A sedentary lifestyle may cause water retention in the legs. This may involve more trips to the toilet at night as the bladder works overtime to expel this fluid. But if you walk throughout the day, you can avoid this problem.

Stop smoking

If you smoke, your risk of bladder cancer goes up by almost 3 time in comparison to non-smokers. Tobacco use increases your risk of this kind of cancer. This is a good enough reason for you to stop right now.

Do Kegel exercises

This will make your pelvic floor strong and you will have better bladder control. If your muscles are weak, you may suffer from the problem of urinary incontinence.

Don’t be a couch potato

If you sit all the time, you may have problems like incomplete emptying of the bladder when urinating, frequent urges to urinate, a weak urinary stream or you may urinate more at night. This is because long sitting hours increase your risk of lower urinary tract symptoms. So, get up at least once every hour and walk around for 5 minutes or so.