Pandemic lockdown is not easy for anyone. Most of us get so busy trying to cope with the coronavirus-induced isolation that we forget about the needs of children. They too are affected by the lockdown and have no outlet for their energy and creativity. As a parent, you need to take extra case of your child during this time. Today health tips from us will tell you how.

With schools and creches closed, your child too is cooped up inside the house. Children as we all know are highly energetic and they need constant stimulation. As a parent, it is your duty to make sure that they stay mentally and physically fit during this time. Follow our health tips of the day and use this time to bond with your child. Our health tips will also help you to make sure that your child comes out of this coronavirus crisis with a fit mind and body.

Do things together

Read a book, draw or paint, share ideas, play quizzes. This will keep your child mentally focused and you will also bond better. Use this time to spend more quality time together.

Avoid shouting at your child

We know this is a stressful time and it is easy for you to lose your cool. But shouting at the slightest excuse will not help you solve things. Instead, use positive words to reprimand them or ask them to do things politely. Set an example and do what you expect them to do. This will keep things pleasant around the house.

Help them to stay connected

Set some time aside everyday for your child and spend this time calling up his or her friends and favourite relatives. Video calls are great for this purpose. This will help the child stay connected and he or she will not feel the effects of isolation that much. Since, we have no idea how long the coronavirus crisis is going to last, this is very important.

Be consistent yet flexible

It is important to have a daily routine. But don’t be too rigid about it. Set some time for studies and stick to it. Play time is important too. A routine makes it easier to get through the day.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus