A strong immune system can help defend your body against invading pathogens, including viruses, toxins, and bacteria. Social distancing and proper hygiene practices can prevent exposure to coronavirus infection. At the same time, you need to build a strong immune system to enable your body to fight off diseases.

Maintaining healthy lifestyle, eating nutritious foods, getting enough sleep and regular exercise are important to boost your immune system. In addition, taking supplements such as vitamins, minerals, and herbs can also improve immune response against illness – say researchers.

This doesn’t mean that use of any supplement can protect against COVID-19, but it can help bolster your immune system. Here are some immune-boosting supplements to keep your immune system in the topmost form.

Vitamin D

This nutrient is essential for the functioning of your immune system. Vitamin D enhances the pathogen fighting effects of white blood cells and decreases inflammation. Low vitamin D levels in your body can increase risk of upper respiratory tract infections, including influenza and allergic asthma. Studies have also shown that vitamin D supplements may improve response to antiviral treatments in people with hepatitis C and HIV.

Zinc

Zinc plays an important role in inflammatory response. Deficiency of Zinc can affect your immune system’s function and increase risk of infection and disease, including pneumonia. Most older adults are deficient in this nutrient. Researchers say taking zinc supplements may help protect against respiratory tract infections like the common cold and reduce the duration of these infections.

Vitamin C

It supports the function of various immune cells and help protect against infection. Vitamin C also helps in clearing out old cells and replacing them with new ones. This is important to keep your immune system healthy. Vitamin C is also act as a powerful antioxidant, which can protect against damage induced by oxidative stress. Taking vitamin C supplements has been linked to less severity of upper respiratory tract infections, including the common cold.

Medicinal mushrooms

Many types of medicinal mushrooms are known to have immune-enhancing properties. These include cordyceps, lion’s mane, maitake, shitake, reishi, and turkey tail. Some studies have demonstrated that supplementing with specific types of medicinal can reduce symptoms of asthma and lung infections.

