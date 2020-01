Exercising while you are in pain is difficult, no doubt. But light exercises can help. A good option is yoga. @Shutterstock

Pain can literally ground you. But if you suffer from chronic pain, it is all the more difficult. This is an agonizing condition that makes normal day-to-day tasks impossible. Of course, pain medications do offer relief, but these come with side-effects. And, how long can you really keep on polling pain-killers? Today, health tips from us will help you deal with chronic pain.

Everybody feels pain. Cuts and injuries are common occurrences and some amount of pain is normal. But when, you are in pain for months and years after an injury, it is said to be chronic. In fact, for than 6 months of continuous pain is chronic. It may also be due to underlying health conditions like arthritis and nerve damage. Fibromyalgia patients too suffer from chronic pain on a daily basis. It can cause mood changes, fatigue and overall weakness. But, besides, consulting a doctor, you can also take a few measures to get relief. Follow our health tips of the day. It will help you overcome your pain to a great extent.

Add turmeric to your diet

This common ingredient in Indian kitchens can help you fight chronic pain. It contains curcumin, which is an active pain suppressor. But too much turmeric can cause digestive issues. So, just add a little to your dishes. This is enough to give you some relief.

Sleep well

Lack of sleep can make your pain worse. So ensure that you get your required hours of undisturbed sleep every night. Just 7 to 8 hours will do. This will also allow your body to rest and recuperate from the pain.

Do some breathing exercises

Focusing on your breathe also helps to a great extent. Try breathing in deeply and exhaling slowly during episodes of intense pain. This will calm you down and stimulate your parasympathetic nervous system’s relaxation response.

Exercise

Exercising while you are in pain is difficult, no doubt. But light exercises can help. A good option is yoga. It relaxes and centres you. But consult a doctor first to avoid complications. And, go slow. This will help you ease into a pattern and you will not feel any escalation of pain either.