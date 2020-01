Exercise helps speed up the movement of antibodies and white blood cells through the body, which in turn helps detect illnesses faster. @Shutterstock

A stronger immune system will protect you against disease-causing microorganisms. A weak immune system, on the other hand, will make you more susceptibility to infections and illnesses. Recovery will also take more time. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and practicing good hygiene are the best ways to boost your immune system. Our Today health tips series brings to you some simple steps you should take every day to strengthen your immune system.

Add lean protein at every meal

Protein is one of the nutrients that take the lead in defending your body against bacteria, viruses, and other germs. Antibodies that help fight disease are made of protein. Also, foods high in protein contain other immune-boosting nutrients. These two reasons are hopefully enough to explain why you should add lean protein in your diet. Good sources of protein include nuts, beans, soy, and seafood.

Add plenty of fruits and veggies

Specially fruits and veggies rich in vitamins A, C, and E can make your immune system happy. Vitamin A helps white blood cells fight off infections as well as regulate the immune system. And Vitamin C can help improve the absorption of iron from plant-based foods and also help the immune system protect against disease. E can combat flu and upper respiratory infections.

Take 30-min walk everyday

Exercise helps speed up the movement of antibodies and white blood cells through the body, which in turn helps detect illnesses faster. Additionally, an increase in circulation may also trigger the release of hormones that alert immune cells of intruding pathogens.

Limit your alcohol intake

Excessive alcohol consumption can suppress the immune system. Studies have shown that excessive alcohol consumption can cause damage to immune system cells called dendritic cells, which help destroy invading microbes. The damage to these cells could increase your vulnerability to the cold and flu virus. It can even lead to life-threatening, infections.

Quit smoking

Tobacco use can weaken immune defences and raise the risk of bronchitis and pneumonia.

Get enough sleep, manage stress

Sleep deprivation and taking too much stress can increase the hormone cortisol, which can suppress your immune function.