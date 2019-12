Work is important, but you’ll not be able to give it your best with a tired mind and body. ©Shutterstock

Today, health tips will help you boost your health if you have long working hours. Working professionals sit for long in front of a computer screen. They often neglect their diet and suffer from a lack of exercise. Staring at a screen for long hours can take its toll on eye health. Moreover, pressure at work can affect mental health and sitting for long hours can be bad for physical health. With our health tips, we try to make life easier for you. Follow these easy health tips to optimum health. WE understand your time constraint and work demands. That is why we have come up with some easy solutions that you can incorporate in to your life.

Here are our handy health tips that will help you to feel great and motivate you to give your best to everything that you do.

Keep Water Handy

Carry a bottle of water and be sure to hydrate yourself at regular intervals. This way, you’ll be able to maintain healthy oxygen flow in your body, especially the brain, and keep drowsiness at bay. Flavoured water or fruit-based waters are interesting ways to drink more.

Stick To Home-Cooked Meals

Nothing substitutes a wholesome homemade meal. You’ll be sure that you’re not consuming any artificial flavours or preservatives, using only as much sugar, salt and/or spices as needed, which are otherwise put in excess and can affect you adversely. Plus, you can customize your meal with healthy favourites. Cook big batches during the weekend and freeze for use through the week.

Don’t Be Too Hard On Yourself

Work is important, but you’ll not be able to give it your best with a tired mind and body. Don’t work over lunch break and close your eyes and relax for a few minutes every hour. This clears your mind and keeps you active. Here are some other ways to establish a healthy and calm workplace routine.

Invest In Your Comfort

Make easy ergonomic adjustments. Get a comfortable chair and place the mouse and keyboard as close together as possible. Mind your posture. Your back should be aligned against the chair and avoid hunching or leaning forward.

Go Easy On The Caffeine

Gulping down several cups of coffee/tea to keep you awake at work, is not doing you any good. Caffeine consumption is linked to several health issues such as a speedy heartbeat, high blood pressure, anxiety, restlessness, and irritability. Yes, it tastes divine and gives you an instant energy boost but can also cause a quick energy crash. What’s more dangerous, however, is caffeine addiction. Stick to a cup or two, at most. Here are some healthy alternatives to keep you up and running all day long.

Text sourced from zliving.com