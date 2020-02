Your lifestyle plays in important role in the onset of dementia. Of course, old age is the biggest risk factor, no doubt. But if you live a healthy life, the risk of this condition goes down drastically. This is true even if you are genetically predisposed to dementia. Today, health tips from us will help you bring down your risk of this condition. Old age is a risk factor but so is heredity. There is not much you can do about your genes. But if you are fit and healthy physically, your mental health will also be fit and healthy. Dementia is a progressive and debilitating condition that can affect not only the patient’s life but also caregivers. So, it is important to do everything you can to avoid this mental health problem. Our health tips today will tell you how you can prevent or, at least, delay the onset of dementia.

Go for aerobic exercises

The importance of regular exercise cannot be stressed on enough. A healthy and fit body leads to a healthy mind. If you are a fitness freak, your risk of dementia will be very low. Any kind of physical activity increases the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. If it is difficult for you to go to a gym, just do a few exercises at home on your own. You can go for a walk, do some housework, walk to the market instead of driving, take the stairs instead of the elevator. Every little thing helps. Aerobic exercises are the best. So, start swimming and cycling. If you have any joint problems, these low-impact workouts will not harm you.

Eat healthy meals

A healthy diet can make all the difference. To avoid the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, always eat healthy and nutritious foods. In fact, foods that benefit your heart will also boost your mental health. The Mediterranean Diet is the best as it includes very healthy foods in the plan. Have less of red meat and processed foods, avoid extra salt and have more of fruits and vegetables. Whole grains, healthy fats and seeds and nuts are good choices.

Stay mentally active

To keep your brain healthy and prevent the risk of dementia, you need to constantly stimulate your brain. You can do this by setting new challenges for yourself, solving puzzles and meeting new people and travelling.

Sleep well

Poor sleep can increase your risk of dementia. So always try to get 7 to 8 hours of sleep every night. Consult a doctor if you have any sleep problems and get it sorted immediately.