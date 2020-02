If treated early, you will not have to go through any of the pain that comes with gum disease. @Shutterstock

Maintaining oral hygiene is not just about brushing your teeth twice a day. You may have super healthy teeth. But that does not reduce your risk of gum disease. Today, health tips from us will help you keep your gums in good health. It is difficult to know when you have gum disease because it can come silently with hardly any symptoms. By the time you get to know that you have a problem, it is already painful. Initially, your gums will become tender, red, swollen and it may bleed easily. This is gingivitis, the earliest stage of gum disease.

But this condition can be reversed, and our health tips of the day will tell you how. If you ignore the problem, it may lead to an advanced form of gum disease called periodontitis. And this can eventually spell disaster for your gums, bones and tissues connected to your teeth. Follow our health tips today to have healthy gums.

Brush your teeth daily, twice a day

This is important to get rid of food and plaque that are often trapped between your teeth and gums. Along with this, use a tongue scrubber too. This will remove any residual bacteria that thrives on your tongue. A toothbrush is better for your gums. This will prevent gum disease.

Use a fluoride toothpaste

There are many toothpastes in the market that claim to reduce bad breath, give you pearly white teeth and make your gums strong. But when choosing the right toothpaste, go for one that contains fluoride. This is important for dental health and it will boost oral health too.

Use mouthwash

Use a mouthwash to keep gum disease at bay. This will reduce your risk of plaque, gingivitis and tarter build-up. A rinse with a therapeutic mouthwash will remove remaining food particles from your mouth.

Get your teeth cleaned

This is important for oral health. Moreover, when you go for this, your dentist will be able to spot the start of any gum disease. If treated early, you will not have to go through any of the pain that comes with gum disease. A cleaning will also remove tartar and plaque that may still be there after you brush and rinse your mouth.