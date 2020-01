Today, health tips will deal with the fast spreading Wuhan coronavirus. The death toll of this virus has crossed 100 in China and the country has more than 4000 infected patients. It has also spread to other countries across the world. Scientists have confirmed human to human transmission. Also, people with no symptoms may be carriers of this virus. This is because it has a 14-days incubation period. Hence, it becomes imperative to know what to do in case of an outbreak in your region. Our health tips today will help you do just that.

In view of the seriousness of the situation and in a bid to arrest the spread of this mutating virus, the World Health Organisation has come out with some basic guidelines. Recognising the need to the hour, we are presenting these guidelines as our health tips of the day.

Practice hygiene

This the basic precautionary measure that you need to take in case of any viral outbreak. Wash your hands with warm water and soap. Do this as frequently as possible. This will significantly bring down your risk of infection from the Wuhan coronavirus.

Avoid crowded places

It is imperative that you avoid crowded places. This disease has now mutated to a form that makes humans to human transmission possible. If you have to go to the market for essentials, wear a mask. This will give you some protection. And, change your clothes and wash after returning home as a further precautionary measure.

Avoid people with fever and cough

If you know anybody suffering from fever or any respiratory ailment, avoid meeting him or her till the crisis blows over. Since this is a viral disease, close proximity to an infected person can put you at risk of contracting the disease. Since, you don’t know who may have been exposed to this virus, it is better to just avoid all people suffering from fever and cough.

Don’t eat uncooked meats

Do you like to eat half cooked meat? Don’t. This can increase your risk of the Wuhan coronavirus significantly. Wash and cook all meat and poultry products and cook till tender. You must also avoid including imported and exotic meats. This disease spreads from animals to humans as it does from humans to humans. So, it is better to be safe than sorry.