Today, we have a few health rips that will help you with masks that beat air pollution. It is common today to see people go about their business wearing anti-pollution masks. With environmental pollution reaching dangerous levels, it is a must if you want to save yourself from the health problems that these pollutants can cause. That is why we have compiled a few health tips that will help you in this scenario. The health tips of the day will tell you how to choose the right air pollution mask, how to wear it correctly and the things that you need to keep in mind while wearing this accessory. It is a safety precaution that everyone must take.

Choose the right mask

The first health tip of the day is the most important. You must choose the right mask. You must have noticed that the names of most masks start with the alphabet N, as in N95 and N99. It means ‘not resistant to oil’. These masks protect you from dust, smog, vehicular pollution and other air-borne particulars. But they offer no protection from gas or oil-based pollutants. On the other hand, masks whose names start with the alphabet P give you protection from diesel and gasoline pollutants. Choose one that fits snugly over your face.

Masks must be reusable

Buying an anti-pollution mask makes no sense if you can’t use it at least a few times. Choose one that is reusable. But don’t use it beyond the specified number of times. It will become ineffective and provide you with no protection.

Be sure there is no leakage

You must check that there is no leakage. If you can breathe in outside air while wearing the mask, it is of no use. Breathe in and out deeply a few times to check. The air you breathe must come only from the valve.

Practice hygiene

Wash your hands before handling the mask. Otherwise you may be unwittingly contaminating it with pollutants. Do this each time you put on the anti-pollution mask.

Know how to wear it

When you wear the mask, it must cover your nose, mouth and chin. These masks come with elastic bands, which you must position behind the ears. The metallic strap must rest against the bridge of your nose.