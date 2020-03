Morning sickness is a common part of pregnancy. But it doesn’t mean you have to suffer with it. There are plenty of treatment options that can help you feel better. A combo of methods – certain foods, natural remedies and over-the-counter medication – really works for some women. Try these remedies to get rid of pregnancy nausea:

Foods that help ease morning sickness

Ginger: Drink it as tea, or have it raw whenever you feel nauseous.

Lemon water: having something sour may also help ease symptoms of moring sickness. Having a sour candy, or drinking lemon water, or even just sniffing something sour may help.

Mint: This refreshing flavour of mint can help settle a queasy stomach and make you feel less nauseated. Either eat or sniff mint leaves. Mint can also freshen up your mouth after a round of morning sickness.

Natural Remedies for Morning Sickness

If you’re getting nay relief from the above food options, try one of these natural morning sickness remedies. These remedies can help you feel less nauseous.

Acupressure or acupuncture: These techniques are known to be very effective in treating nausea. Consult a specialist to receive acupuncture treatments. Meanwhile, you can try an easy acupressure technique. Follow these steps –

Press three fingertips gently on the base of your palm, just above your wrist.

Breathe deeply and gradually increase the pressure until you feel slight discomfort.

Exercise: A gentle walk could do wonders for your body when you’re pregnant. Experts say walking for just 20 minutes a day can help release endorphins, chemicals that stimulate your body to feel good. The chemical can counteract the fatigue and nausea during pregnancy.

OTC medications for morning sickness

Benadryl and Unisom can also help combat morning sickness. Acid reflux medications can lower the acidity of your stomach and help prevent that sour stomach. In addition, motion sickness medications, such as scopolamine, can also help ease nausea related to morning sickness. But talk to your doctor before taking these meds.

Prescription medications

Severe morning sickness may cause nonstop nausea and difficulty keeping down food and liquids. In such case, your doctor can prescribe some more serious medications, such as Zofran or Vistaril.