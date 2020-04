Today, health tips from us will look at a few habits that you can inculcate for a healthy and fit life. Most of our health complications are a result of an unhealthy lifestyle and bad habits. If you take care and develop a few healthy and good habits, you will be able to live a healthy life till old age. Follow our health tips of the day and you will be surprised at the positive changes that it brings to your life.

Develop healthy eating habits

Healthy eating is not just about having nutritious food. How you eat also matters. Avoid eating while watching TV or your smartphone. When you eat, do just that. Focus on what you are eating, savour the flavours and feel your senses absorb the taste, smell look of the food. This good habit will increase satiety and prevent you from overeating, which is good for your overall health.

Keep your teeth clean

Brush your teeth and also floss them. This good habit will improve dental hygiene. By making this a habit, you will be able to significantly bring down your risk of heart disease.

Take care of your eyes

TV, computer and smartphones take up a lot of our time today. We spend a lot of time looking at these devices and this takes a toll on eye health. So take a 20 second break after every 20 minutes. You can do this by focusing on something that is 20 ft away from you. You can also do a few eye exercises like rolling your eyes and looking sideways fast.

Exercise

This good habit is very important. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the main causes of many chronic health complications like heart disease and diabetes. So get up and move about. Walk, exercise. If going to the gym is a problem, walk to the market instead. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Do some housework. Everything helps.

Sleep well

Maintain good sleep hygiene. Lack of sleep can make you sick and it will increase your risk of many diseases including some cancer. So, try to sleep for 7 to 9 hours every night. If you have any sleep-related disorders, get treatment immediately.