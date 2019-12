According to the estimates of World Cancer Research Fund, breast cancer is the most prevalent cancer in women and the second most common among all forms of cancer overall. In 2018 itself, 2 million new breast cancer diagnoses took place., suggest the findings of this research agency. But what could be the culprit behind the ever-widening base of breast cancer all over the world. Studies on this fatal on this fatal oncological disease have revealed that genetics, lifestyle and environmental pollution are the major factors that up your risk of breast cancer. However, lifestyle has been identified as the most crucial trigger behind the condition. A study published in the journal Breast Care suggests that smoking, alcohol intake, obesity and exposure to light late at night increase your risk of breast cancer. That is why, in our Today health tips series, we are going to guide you through lifestyle measures that will reduce the risk of this condition.

Today Health Tips 1: Be mindful about your snooze time

Sleep is indeed precious because a lack of it can impact overall health. Doctors recommend getting six to eight hours regularly because sleep deprivation can cause an imbalance in cortisol, insulin and estrogen. This imbalance can lead to many health conditions including breast cancer.

Today Health Tips 2: Learn to do mindfulness exercises

Mindfulness is an essential technique to learn; practising mindfulness can help you stay calm and composed, be aware of the present and not worry about the future or the past. Mindfulness techniques like taking a break when you are stressed or meditating in the morning might reduce stress and the risk of cancer.

Today Health Tips 3: Keep dust at bay

Keeping the house clean and dust-free is good for the upkeep of the house and your health because experts say that you shouldn’t let any kind of dust accumulate as it could contain chemicals from the flooring, cleaning materials, etc., that can accumulate and enter the body to mimic the characteristics of estrogen.

Today Health Tips 4: Walk every day

Whether you walk alone, with your spouse, best friend or your pet, make sure you walk for at least 30 minutes a day for optimum health benefits. Experts say that moderate activity of at least two and a half hours a week might help keep your body mass index (BMI) in a healthy range, thus reducing the risk of breast cancer.

Today Health Tips 5: Include a lot of veggies in your meals

Munch on cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli and kale, which are good sources of indoles and isothiocyanates that might inhibit the development of breast cancer. A study also showed that women who followed diets like the Mediterranean diet that include nearly six servings of vegetables and fruits a day might reduce the risk of an aggressive breast cancer called hormone-receptor-negative by 40 percent.

Today Health Tips 6: Don’t go overboard on alcohol

Alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer and it is recommended that women who drink should be mindful of their intake and try to limit it to five drinks a week.

While these tips are extremely useful, the most important one to remember is to be familiar with your body, understand the shape and texture of your breasts, be regular with mammograms and inspect your breasts once a month to feel for unusual lumps and growths. Any changes, even subtle ones, should be reported to the doctor, even if it is to rule out malignancy.

The test is sourced from zliving.com