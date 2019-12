Smoking is injurious to health. You will see this statutory warning printed on all cigarette packs, yet people smoke. Not just the smokers but the chemicals present in tobacco smoke are harmful for nonsmokers as well.

Smoking can cause cancers of the lung, esophagus, larynx, mouth, throat, kidney, bladder, liver, pancreas, stomach, cervix, colon, and rectum. It can also lead to heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis and worsens asthma symptoms in adults.

Smokers are also at higher risk of developing pneumonia, tuberculosis, and other airway infections. Smoking may cause erectile dysfunction in men, while women who smoke may find it difficult to get pregnant. A pregnant smoker is more likely to have miscarriage.

The risk of these diseases can be reduced by quitting the smoke. If you are finding it difficult to resist tobacco, these tricks may help you.

Get up and move

Sitting still may increase your urge to use tobacco. Whenever the tobacco craving strikes, go outside and take a five-minute walk and practice deep breathing exercises. This way you’ll be able to get more air in and out of the lungs. The improved air flow may help ease the physical symptoms of craving.

Drink water

Drinking less water may cause dehydration, which can trigger feelings of anxiety which, in turn, may trigger the urge to smoke. So, next time you crave for tobacco, drink a glass of water immediately to calm it down.

Healthy Snacking

The urge to smoke gets stronger even when blood sugar levels drop. This is because the craving for sugar may be mistaken as the craving for tobacco. So, whenever you feel the urge to smoke, grab a nutritious snack like a piece of fruit, or some dry fruits or a cup of yogurt.

Chew to fight craving

Keep your mouth busy to forget tobacco craving. You can chew on sugarless gum or hard candy, or munch on raw carrots, celery, nuts or sunflower seeds to fight the craving.

Nicotine replacement therapy

If the craving still persists, you may consult your doctor about nicotine replacement therapy. Nicotine replacement therapies — such as nicotine gum, lozenges, nasal sprays or inhalers — have been found to be effective in helping overcome intense cravings.