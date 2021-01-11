To get vaccinated or not? Fear and hope as Covid-19 vaccine rolls out

With the date to kickstart a mass inoculation drive against Covid-19 being announced, the country has officially begun the countdown for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. However, as the date draws closer, scepticism toward the vaccines’ safety among the healthcare workers, who are on the top of the priority list to get vaccinated, has increased. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccination drive from next week: 89 Delhi hospitals chosen for first phase

According to the doctors, their fellow colleagues are approaching them with doubts regarding the safety aspect of the vaccines approved in India. Also Read - Now, we have a testing platform that can detect Covid-19 antibodies within seconds

Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said that there is apprehension are among those who should be having apprehensions. Also Read - Pandemic triggering dramatic hair loss; Tips to tackle the problem

“The first question I get asked is whether the vaccines are safe. People including doctors are wary of the fact that the vaccines have come out so early. They are not able to fully rely on the safety the vaccines are supposed to provide,” Chatterjee said.

He further added that that the part making people, including healthcare workers, worried, is the aspect of safety and side effects of the vaccines.

The Biggest Question – Can We Develop Side Effects That Can Be Deadly?

Neha Gupta, Infectious Diseases Specialist at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, said that patients and even people working in healthcare have concerns regarding side-effects of the Covid vaccines.

“Concerns such as fever and severe body ache post the vaccination are shared even by people of my fraternity despite working in close quarters with immunisation programmes,” she added.

The doctors said that the reports of adverse events occurring abroad after vaccination have raised suspicion among the public as well the healthcare fraternity about the vaccines’ safety.

Watching Out For Covid-19 Vaccine’s Side-Effects

Ever since the United Kingdom became the first country on December 12 last year to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, people have been watching out for news of potential side-effects. Vaccine confidence took the first big hit earlier this month with the news of a nurse in Portugal dying within 48 hours of getting the Pfizer shot. Soon afterwards, a UK nurse said she had contracted Covid-19 while waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.

With clouds of disinformation hovering on the Covid-19 vaccine horizon, the Indian authorities are rushing against time to boost people’s confidence in the two approved vaccines — Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Covishield (an Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine) has shown over 70 per cent safety, immunogenicity and efficacy in the UK trials and comparable safety in a bridging study on 1,600 Indians. The other approved made-in-India Covaxin is, however, yet to conclude phase-3 trials, triggering fears over its efficacy. Leading researcher Gagandeep Kang’s remarks that she would not take Covaxin until efficacy data were available to have exacerbated the fears, prompting other scientists to fill information gaps.

Normal Covid-19 Vaccination Reactions

Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, informed that the side effects, also called the adverse events of a vaccine, are very common to occur and indicative of a fact that it is actually working. Here’s how it works:

Vaccines help develop immunity by imitating an infection forcing the immune system to produce T-lymphocytes and antibodies.

The process can cause minor symptoms (adverse events), such as fever, swelling or soreness at the injection site, which are normal and should be expected as the body builds immunity.

However, it is also being noted that these symptoms and dies effects do not stay for a long time. Such normal adverse effects usually subsides after a few days.

According to the experts, they show that the vaccine is working on your body like the way it should.

Watching Out For The Safety Aspect

Speaking on the safety aspect, Nischal agreed that the scepticism around vaccines’ safety is bound to arise since the vaccines were developed at an extraordinary pace.

“However, the apprehension that corners were cut in the development are unfounded,” he clarified.

“The technological advances and prior research steadfast the development process. The initial trials have confirmed that the vaccines are safe and well-tolerated,” Nischal said.

Can Covid-19 Vaccines Worsen Previous Illnesses Of The Receivers?

Many people, even among the healthcare workers, are suffering from comorbid conditions. They are afraid whether their blood pressure, sugar or any other underlying condition would aggravate post-inoculation.

Sanjay Roy, Head, Department of Community Medicine, AIIMS Delhi and the principal investigator of Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine which is under phase 3 trial, said that the vaccines are safe and were approved after testing on all kinds of people, including patients with underlying health conditions.

“There’s always a risk-benefit ratio involved in the development of any drug. Even Paracetamol tablets have side effects. However, the benefit of vaccines outnumber the side effects involved,” he said.