With the date to kickstart a mass inoculation drive against Covid-19 being announced the country has officially begun the countdown for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. However as the date draws closer scepticism toward the vaccines' safety among the healthcare workers who are on the top of the priority list to get vaccinated has increased. According to the doctors their fellow colleagues are approaching them with doubts regarding the safety aspect of the vaccines approved in India. Suranjit Chatterjee Senior Consultant Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said that there is apprehension are among those who should be having apprehensions.