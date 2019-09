All of us feel tired sometime or the other. A hectic lifestyle, late nights, long work hours and stress can bring down your energy levels as can certain health disorders. But if you are unduly tired at all times, the fault may lie with your unhealthy diet. Nutritional deficiency can cause chronic fatigue and leave you listless and drained of all energy. In other words, if you are not eating healthy, you will have a low energy level.

A proper balanced diet is essential for overall health and optimum energy levels. It is important to eat nutrient dense foods that contain fibre, healthy fats, carbs and proteins. Antioxidants, vitamins and minerals are essential if you want to maintain your energy levels throughout the day. These foods can infuse you with energy and keep you going till bedtime. Keep away from processed foods and carbonated drinks and beverages. Caffeine can give you an energy boost but too much can leave you feeling sluggish.

Let us take a look at some deficiencies that can bring down your energy level.

Magnesium deficiency

Any deficiency in this mineral can bring down energy levels. It can also leave you feeling depressed. Magnesium is essential for musculoskeletal health and it rejuvenates the nervous system and boosts energy production. Avoid stress and exercise regularly. This will boost the absorption of magnesium by your body. Green leafy vegetables, nut and seeds and legumes are good sources and you must include them in your daily diet. You may also go for magnesium supplements but do so only after consulting a doctor. You can also go for Epsom salt baths. Here your body is able to absorb the magnesium through your skin.

Vitamin D deficiency

Lack of enough vitamin D is one of the main reasons why people are so tired these days. Most people hardly have the time or the inclination to get outdoors and soak in the sun, the main source of vitamin D. Vitamin D deficiency can cause muscle fatigue in people and this can make them tired all the time. This has actually sapped the energy of many people today. Hence, it is important that you push yourself to go for a walk and spend some time in nature.

You can also source it from fatty fish, egg yolks and fortified foods. Supplements are another option. But, if you can replenish the vitamin D levels in your body naturally, why go for supplements? Keep that as the last option.

Iron deficiency

According to the World Health Organisation, iron deficiency is the ‘most common and widespread nutritional disorder in the world’. This deficiency can leave you drained of all energy. It may also make you anaemic by slowing the production of haemoglobin. This affects cellular growth and repair. This deficiency is very common in people following a vegan lifestyle and menstruating women. Be sure to eat more of green leafy vegetables, meat and poultry and legumes as these are a good source of iron. You may also go in for fortified foods like cereals and drinks. Also include vitamin C rich food in your diet because this vitamin helps your body to easily absorb iron. Or, you can take supplements after consulting your doctor.

Researchers from Duke University Medical Center have identified a mechanism that allows cells starved of iron to shut down energy-making processes that depend on iron and use a less efficient pathway involving glucose. It shuts down the energy hub of the cell, the mitochondria, which takes glucose and turns it into cell energy fuel, or ATP. If you are low on ATP, you will become tired and lethargic.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

This vitamin is usually found in animal products. Hence, vitamin B12 deficiency is more prevalent among people who follow a vegetarian or a vegan diet. This vitamin is essential for the level of energy in your body. It actually absorbs the energy from foods that we eat. It maintains the health of your nervous system stay healthy and stimulates the formation of red blood cells. It also leads to better integration of folic acid in your body.

A FEW OTHER REASONS FOR LOW ENERGY LEVELS

Thyroid deficiency

An under-active thyroid gland may leave you feeling tired all the time. If you have this condition, your thyroid gland is not producing the required amount of thyroxine. This leads to hormonal imbalance, a slowing down of the metabolism and low energy levels. There are medications to treat this condition. You may also try to deal with your condition by adding selenium rich foods to your diet. Have a lot of nuts and seeds, eggs, meat and green leafy vegetables. Avoid broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage as these foods can adversely affect thyroid function.

Lack of sleep

Chronic insomnia may also lead to very low energy levels. If you can’t sleep at night despite being tired, you may need to see a doctor and find out why. This is not natural, and it will keep you devoid of any energy during the day. It will affect your normal routine and bring down productivity. This could be due to certain health complications. So, it is better if you see a doctor and find out the root cause of your insomnia.

Lack of physical activity

This is certainly contradictory, but if you rest throughout the day, you will only feel more tired by the end of it. So, get out and get some exercise. This will energise you and also improve your mood and make you fit. This is true even for people suffering from chronic fatigue.