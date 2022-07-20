Tired Of Virtual Meetings? Videoconferencing Fatigue Is Another Fallout Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Videoconferencing fatigue is real. Here are some drawbacks of virtual meetings which have become a trend, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you're feeling overwhelmed, tired, or drained from attending virtual meetings, you're not alone. Use of videoconferencing apps increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to a higher level of fatigue among workers, according to a study.

Governments worldwide encouraged work-from-home during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face-to-face meetings were then replaced video calls using the virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams.

Researchers at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Singapore residents in full-time employment in December 2020. As per the survey results, over 46 per cent of the workers reported feelings of fatigue or being overwhelmed, tired, or drained from the increased use of videoconferencing apps.

The findings were published last month in the journal Computers in Human Behavior Reports.

The researchers noted that with flexible work arrangements becoming a trend and more organisations moving toward embracing a hybrid work model, workers will continue to use videoconferencing tools.

Therefore, they have advised employers to be mindful of both the benefits and drawbacks of such technology in the workplace.

Drawbacks of virtual meetings

The research team highlighted some drawbacks of using videoconferencing tools. They said:

During virtual meetings, the amount of eye contact increases dramatically, which causes stress and social anxiety among workers.

Seeing yourself during video chats constantly can also create a feeling of self-consciousness or 'mirror anxiety', which can cause fatigue.

Poor internet connectivity during videoconferencing can lead to more frustration and fatigue.

Videoconferencing fatigue is worse for women

Earlier, a Stanford University study had revealed that Zoom fatigue is greater for women than men. According to the authors, the increase in "self-focused attention" (how one looks in a conversation) during video conferencing majorly contributed to the feeling of exhaustion among women.

To reduce Zoom fatigue triggered by increased self-focused attention, they suggested turning off the "self-view" by changing the default display settings.

Another reason why women may experience greater Zoom fatigue than men is that they are less likely to take breaks between meetings.

Further, trying to stay focused in the camera's field of view can also contribute to Zoom fatigue. To avoid this, the experts suggested that sitting farther away from the screen or turning off your video during parts of calls.