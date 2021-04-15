Virtual meetings have replaced traditional face-to-face meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Working from home and attending meetings online may sound exciting but they are actually more draining than in-person meetings. As working from home become the new normal during COVID-19 many of us are spending a lot of time on video meeting applications like Zoom. Have you ever found completely drained after back-to-back online meetings in a day? If yes you’re not alone. A lot of people are dealing with what is called as ‘Zoom fatigue.’ It is greater for women than men according to a new Stanford University research